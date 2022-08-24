ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights

The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
JACKSON, MS
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Click10.com

Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard routs Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian behind dominant balanced performance

The fans at Otis Gray Memorial Stadium were treated to a show Friday night as they rooted for a Dillard team that was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening 35-0 win against Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian Academy. The Panthers dominated on a national stage for the Broward County High School Football National Showcase and left little doubt that they are among South Florida’s, and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
texasmetronews.com

Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼

When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.

Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos

Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
Talk Media

Coral Springs Officials Provide Updates on Cornerstone, Downtown Development

As Cornerstone reaches for the sky, the City of Coral Springs officials detail the latest developments at the Sample Road and University Drive intersection. Julie Krolak, director of development services, Kristi Bartlett, director of economic development, and Lynne Martzall, director of communications and marketing, shared the progress updates. CRA is...

