Le P’ti Club Celebrate its Anniversary at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum with Exhibition
PLANTATION – As Haitian social and culture organization Le P’ti Club celebrates its 19th anniversary, a trio of renowned Haitian artists will be feted at a soiree and reception to be hosted at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. On Friday, September 16 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., D. A....
Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant to Reopen on Southwest 160th Street
Get ready for more of Golden Krust’s beloved Jamaican cuisine
South Florida’s Reggae Radio Personality, JAMUSA Celebrates 60 Years In The Business
SOUTH FLORIDA – Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera has ‘rammed’ many a dance as a sound system selector. He still gets a thrill, 60 years after making his debut in his native Jamaica. A pioneer of South Florida’s reggae scene, the jocular JAMUSA celebrates six decades in...
Down the Rabbit Hole to Showcase Vegan Soul Food and Local Black History
The brand is a partnership between Chef Samuel Woods and historian Emmanuel George
Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights
The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Dillard routs Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian behind dominant balanced performance
The fans at Otis Gray Memorial Stadium were treated to a show Friday night as they rooted for a Dillard team that was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening 35-0 win against Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian Academy. The Panthers dominated on a national stage for the Broward County High School Football National Showcase and left little doubt that they are among South Florida’s, and ...
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
Rock and Brews Plans to Go Before Plantation City Council
It would be the rock n’ roll franchise’s fifth location in Florida
Henry’s Sandwich Station Reopens
Sandwich shop to reopen at Sistrunk Marketplace on September 1st
Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos
Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
Coral Springs Officials Provide Updates on Cornerstone, Downtown Development
As Cornerstone reaches for the sky, the City of Coral Springs officials detail the latest developments at the Sample Road and University Drive intersection. Julie Krolak, director of development services, Kristi Bartlett, director of economic development, and Lynne Martzall, director of communications and marketing, shared the progress updates. CRA is...
