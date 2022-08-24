Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Ukraine Black Sea Corridor Revised to Make Passages Easier and Shorter
The Joint Coordination Center based in Turkey overseeing the export of grains from Ukraine announced a revision to the shipping route for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to further aid the movement of ships. As the first month of the program comes to a close, everyone agrees it has been a success and the latest effort is designed to further facilitate the safe movement of ships from the three Ukrainian ports.
maritime-executive.com
Rystad: Russian Oil Exports Will Fall Off by the End of the Year
Consultancy Rystad Energy expects a drop-off ahead for Russian oil production and exports as the cutoff date for the planned EU oil embargo approaches. At the end of this year, the European Union will not allow further imports of Russian crude, depriving western Russia of access to its primary export market.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 186 of the invasion
Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is persisting. Ukraine’s state energy operator has warned there are “risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances” at the Russian-occupied plant. Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the plant in case of radiation exposure.
maritime-executive.com
Sign of VLCC Rebound as MOL Places Order for Japan’s First LNG Tankers
The tanker market and specifically the VLCC segment is showing signs of the expected rebound from a cyclical low as Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) placed its first new shipbuilding order for VLCCs. The order came as part of a larger investment by MOL in LNG-fueled ships to drive its efforts to implement its long-term decarbonization plan for the fleet.
maritime-executive.com
Inpex Secures Permit to Study Subsea Carbon Storage Off Australia
A consortium led by Japanese gas company Inpex has won an assessment permit for a subsea carbon capture and storage site for its Ichthys LNG plant in Australia. Inpex, together with Woodside and TotalEnergies, has secured a permit to look for suitable CCS sites in a promising area in the Bonaparte Basin, a shallow-water region just off the coast of Darwin, Australia. The liquefaction plant is located just outside of Darwin, and it would be a "natural user" of a CCS facility in the area, Inpex said in a statement. It would help Inpex, Woodside and TotalEnergies reduce carbon emissions from production and advance a shared goal of a net-zero carbon society by 2050.
maritime-executive.com
UN Reaches 75% of FSO Safer Funding Goal with First Private Donation
The UN continues to report slow progress in its fund-raising efforts for the program to remove the oil stored on the FSO Safer which the organization has called “a ticking timebomb” off the coast of Yemen that threatens the entire Middle East. Announcing the receipt of the first donation from a private corporate donor, the UN has reached three-quarters of its initial $80 million goal.
maritime-executive.com
First of Two FMC Complaints by Shippers Settled with Yang Ming
The surge in shipping volumes and related problems through the supply chain over the past two years has given rise to many complaints from shippers over the business practices of the major shipping companies that contributed to an increased focus on regulations. The Federal Maritime Commission this week confirmed that the first of two complaints pending against Yang Ming alleging a denial of service and price manipulation of the market has been settled while the second complaint has also been reduced in scope dropping allegations of broader collusion among carriers.
maritime-executive.com
Svitzer Tugs Reduce CO2 Emissions by Slow Steaming to and from Jobs
The shipping industry is discussing slow steaming as a means of reducing emissions and beginning to meet CO2 reduction targets for long-distance ocean routes. Now comes word from A.P. Moller-Maersk’s tugboat operations, Svitzer, that it has been able to achieve similar results for its tugboats during a trial program that they are rolling out across the global fleet.
maritime-executive.com
Crews Strike Seaspan’s Tugboat Operations at Canada's BC Ports
The captains and other crew members aboard Seaspan’s tugboats which operate in the ports of British Columbia, Canada, walked off their jobs on Thursday, August 25, striking after their union failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with Seaspan. Concern was raised that the strike could impact operations at the Port of Vancouver, which has already been experiencing congestion and delays due to the increased container volumes as well as a shortage of trucks and congestion on Canada’s rail lines.
maritime-executive.com
P&O Adapts Module Carriers to Serve as Shallow-Draft Container Feeders
P&O's logistics and feedering branch is opening up a new specialty business in the Red Sea, running small "micro feeder" vessels back and forth between Port Sudan and Port of Jeddah. The house-forward, OSV-sized vessels were built for a shallow-draft application, and they happen to be perfect for reaching underutilized parts of a seaport.
