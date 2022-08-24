As a franchise, Harry Potter has been extremely popular and profitable, grossing almost $10 billion at the box office across the 11 movies released so far. There have been eight mainline Harry Potter films and three movies in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a prequel focused on the adventures of Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore to a lesser extent. The last movie set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was released earlier in 2022. With Harry Potter having a history of performing well (although maybe not lately) it is not beyond the realm of possibility that a new film in the franchise is currently being worked on in some stage of pre-production.

