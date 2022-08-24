Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here is a look at the Thursday headlines
- Citizen of the Year nominations needed before Chamber Banquet. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Pepsi football final update - Clinton vs Kingfisher
Clinton beats Kingfisher 21-6 and wins its first game of the season. Clinton will play next at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 2 at Bishop McGuinness.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Steak Wedge. ¼ Lettuce Wedge topped with Grilled Beef Tips, Red Onion, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese; served with Oil and Vinegar.
Clinton Daily News
Judy Raulston
Judith Stevens Raulston, 77, passed away on August 18, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, Nana and friend; a devoted Methodist; an elementary teacher; a Bible study leader; a long-time alto in the church choir and talented pianist; an animal lover; and an avid world traveler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton Daily News
Pepsi first quarter football update
Clinton leads Kingfisher 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Garrison Rhoads scored a 24 yard rushing touchdown.
Comments / 0