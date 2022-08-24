ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, TN

On Target News

Potential Threat at Coffee Pot game turns out to be No Threat

Tullahoma City Schools and Coffee County Schools were made aware of a potential threat regarding the Coffee Pot football game on Thursday morning. A joint investigation began with Tullahoma Police, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Around noon on Thursday Tullahoma...
TULLAHOMA, TN
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Cats Fall in 97th Coffee Pot

The Tullahoma Wildcats were unable to contain the firepower of the Coffee County Offense as the Red Raiders used a strong second half to capture the Coffee Pot for the first time since 2016 with a 35-14 win in the 97th playing of the rivalry. The Red Raiders jumped out...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair Friday, August 26, 2022, Saturday, August 26, 2022 and Sunday August 27, 2022 James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN For information on tickets, schedule of events and parking visit the […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Tennessee Beats Texas, advances to Little League World Series

Nolensville, Tennessee used a grand slam in the first inning to advance to the Championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday against Hawaii. Tennessee scored four runs in the first, one in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-1 win. Nolensville’s seven runs game on 10 hits, they made only one error in the game. Josiah Porter who is blind in one eye came through in the first with the bases loaded for a shot up the middle and four RBI’s in his first at-bats. He is currently batting .400 for the tournament.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
ucbjournal.com

Hams fetch thousands at State Fair FFA Ham Breakfast

LEBANON – The Seventh Annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham Breakfast at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair broke attendance and fundraising records Monday. With 1,100 FFA members and business people present, the breakfast raised $173,000 for the FFA youth organization. The event was studded with special guests from...
TENNESSEE STATE
