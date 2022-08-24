Read full article on original website
State Sen. Tony Hwang (opinion): It’s up to all of us to address the hunger crisis
Talk to any food pantry director in towns across Connecticut, and that’s what you’ll hear. A recent Primerica survey revealed that 75 percent of middle-class households say their income is falling behind the cost of living. Evictions are becoming more and more frequent. From our grocery and electric bills to our health insurance rates to our fill-ups at the gas station, inflation continues eating away at our household budgets.
Opinion: Higher education innovation can address teacher shortages and diversity
For many K-12 public school students, teachers serve as a first introduction to a world outside their homes. But Connecticut continues to face a teacher shortage that impacts public school students throughout the state. It is critical to foster learning environments where students feel secure. This happens not only from...
After Sema4 layoffs, what does the future hold for bioscence in CT?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since its founding in 2017, genomic-testing provider Sema4 has notched a series of milestones that have made it one of the most-celebrated bioscience firms in Connecticut. It opened its headquarters to acclaim in Stamford’s South End, after spinning off...
Neighbors call plan to convert former Newtown farm into 220 townhouses ‘a severe overuse of the property’
NEWTOWN - A small but vocal group of residents are opposing plans by a New York developer to convert a 33-acre former farm into 220 townhouses in Hawleyville. “The application is clearly a severe overuse of the property, with a clear intent to use all potentially developable land on the parcel, leaving less than the absolute bare minimum requirement for buffer for wetlands and water courses,” said Mark D’Amico, one of four Newtown residents who objected to the development at public hearing last month. “[I]t is clear that the proposed activity is for the sole economic benefit of the developer and future owner of the property.”
Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short
It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
4 CT troopers fabricated hundreds of tickets to gain favor, perks. They avoided serious consequences.
The troopers did so for their own personal benefit – to curry favor and perks from supervisors, according to newly-obtained internal affairs reports. Other phony ticket schemes have led to criminal charges against police officers in Connecticut and numerous other states. But these four troopers avoided such serious consequences,...
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend of Aug. 26-28, 2022. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford...
Calendar Close-up: How Westport was ahead of the environmental movement
Longtime residents still call it the “Nature Center.” True old-timers remember it as the “Mid-Fairfield County Youth Museum.”. Today, the 62 acres of open space, woods, walking trails and low-slung buildings in the northwest corner of Westport is called simply “Earthplace.” It’s a modern name for what has evolved into an exciting place for hands-on, nature-based education for children and teenagers - along with environmental programs and volunteer opportunities for adults too.
