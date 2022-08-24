What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or selling a home, make your first call to Patrick Dolan, Realtor. Patrick is a Boulder native and has been working in real estate since 1984. Tap into his lifelong local experience to help you with a perfect real estate transaction. The Patrick Dolan team provides superb service so buyers and sellers are thrilled with the outcome and comfortable with the entire transaction. Patrick’s integrity, honesty and vast knowledge of real estate are recognized by clients and business associates. Find out why. When real estate happens the right way, it’s a fun, relaxed and professional experience!

BOULDER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO