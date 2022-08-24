Read full article on original website
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Denver’s historic Larimer Square celebrates 57 yearsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Welcome Home. Welcome To Kimberly Court Apartments.
Welcome to Kimberly Court Apartments, where you’ll feel right at home. Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential community environment with all the amenities you are looking for. The new BBQ grill area with a fire pit is the perfect place to meet friends and neighbors for a cookout. Spend time at the clubhouse (check out the sauna!), pool or community garden. You’ll love the great location near Boulder’s trails, the East Boulder Rec Center, RTD Table Mesa Park’n Ride, and everything Boulder has to offer. The professional on-site management is always available to make sure you feel right at home. Visit the website for floor plans, availability, and a photo gallery. Make Kimberly Court your new address!
Renovated Contemporary Apartments At Ute Creek
Call today for leasing information on the beautifully renovated contemporary apartments at Ute Creek! These luxury apartments include spectacular tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring, high-end counters, lighting and hardware upgrades, USB outlets and stainless steel appliances. Ute Creek Apartments residents enjoy the fully renovated clubhouse and spacious 24-hour fitness center overlooking the seasonal heated pool (saving you money on athletic club memberships). Got pets? Ute Creek Apartments is pet friendly. Our friendly and responsive staff looks forward to serving all of your needs… and helping you enjoy the good life that is Ute Creek Apartments. Call today to schedule your personal tour. Live the way you want to live today at Ute Creek Apartments.
Senior Assisted Living At Its Best
This is senior assisted living at its best—this is AltaVita Assisted Living! Seventy-one assisted living apartments, ranging from studios, one bedroom, two bedroom, and two guest suites, accommodate your needs. Residents enjoy a real sense of community here, with daily activities that promote health and wellness plus an exercise and fitness space designed especially for older individuals. Amenities include an ice cream parlor, fitness center, hair salon and much more. Refreshments are served throughout the day. Residents, family members and guests are welcome to sit, relax and enjoy each other’s company in the bistro, or gather at the bocce ball court, waterfall, or dining areas. Come discover a fulfilling lifestyle that honors the way you want to live, at AltaVita Assisted Living.
What Do You Know About Real Estate?
What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or selling a home, make your first call to Patrick Dolan, Realtor. Patrick is a Boulder native and has been working in real estate since 1984. Tap into his lifelong local experience to help you with a perfect real estate transaction. The Patrick Dolan team provides superb service so buyers and sellers are thrilled with the outcome and comfortable with the entire transaction. Patrick’s integrity, honesty and vast knowledge of real estate are recognized by clients and business associates. Find out why. When real estate happens the right way, it’s a fun, relaxed and professional experience!
I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG
I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible to eat. This is the perfect summer sandwich, with tomato, fresh mozzarella and imported Capicola piled high on field greens and finished with a balsamic glaze—served on fresh bread. Your Butcher Frank has all you want from a classic delicatessen, plus daily treats from the kitchen, like the Green Chile Stew loaded with pork. It’s spicy and delicious! Cooking at home? Artisan bratwurst and sausage, pre-made patties and marinated chicken breasts make meal prep simple! You’ll find the best ground buffalo and steaks, too. Don’t forget the excellent selection of tasty sauces and condiments. Located one block west of Main St. on 9th Street.
A Crowd Favorite Tequila Bar and Mexican Restaurant
Si Señor is the crowd favorite tequila bar and Mexican restaurant in Erie. If you know your tequilas and Mexican food, you know the difference! This is real Mexican food that really satisfies. You’ll find the authentic dishes you crave at this locally-owned Mexican restaurant. The friendly service, excellent margaritas, and delicious food make this the best Mexican restaurant in town. Choose from the favorites here: the tacos, burritos, and enchiladas—plus the their signature dishes (chile relleno, chimichangas, and chile verde). There are delicious vegetarian choices, too! Daily lunch specials feature excellent values, from the tamales plate to the make-your-own combo plate. Can’t decide? Order a generous three-item combination plate for total satisfaction. Si Señor! is your easygoing modern cantina.
