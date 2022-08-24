The search for the best liquor prices ends at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! Stop running all over town chasing sales when you can easily find what you need here, and save 3 to 5 percent off your total purchase. The staff is friendly, the selections are huge (this is the center of the Beer Universe after all) and there’s plenty of parking. Shop the big label national brands and local craft breweries and distillers. If you like small-batch bourbons, Twin Peaks has something for everyone, and probably a few you’ve never seen before. There is always a nice selection of 90+ rated wines on hand that start under $20. Located right next to King Soopers on Hover Road in Longmont.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO