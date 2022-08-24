Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Utica Center for Development receives $5,000 to support veterans programs
UTICA, N.Y. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 donated $5,000 to the Utica Center for Development and CNY Veteran’s Outreach Center to help local veterans. The check was presented on Thursday morning at the UCD Bunker Café on Washington Street. The VFW collected more than...
WKTV
Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
WKTV
$300K in federal funding will support railyard expansion at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
ROME, N.Y. – The Griffiss Local Development Corporation is receiving more than $350,000 in federal funding to expand railyard capacity at the Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome. Nearly $6 million was allocated to 12 upstate New York projects through the Northern Border Regional Commission to fix infrastructure,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million CNY patients
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
WKTV
Local members of law enforcement complete training to become certified drug recognition experts
Two local members of law enforcement are now certified drug recognition experts after completing an extensive three-part training. Steven Eilers of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Zachary Hadasz of the Rome Police Department can now better assist their respective agencies with drug cases. DREs come into the picture...
WKTV
Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire
HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property. The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people. The owners originally planned to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
WKTV
Utica City School District to debut weapons detection system this fall
UTICA, N.Y. -- Because you can't put a price tag on a child's safety -- "It was approximately $4 million, but we were able to get a reimbursement on that so we're paying approximately $400,000," says Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam. "The cost is gonna be nominal, especially when you compare it to the possibility of saving somebody's life."
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
whcuradio.com
Two Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
WKTV
Ukrainian community celebrates Independence Day in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Ukrainian flag was hoisted over Utica City Hall by a family who came from Ukraine to Utica and is being sponsored by the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri proclaimed Aug. 24 Ukrainian Independence Day for the City of Utica and reinforced a...
WKTV
Indium Corporation expands Rome facility
Indium Corporation is growing world-wide, and have recently expanded their Rome facility to 114,000 square feet. Bill Jackson is the General Manager of Metals, Compounds, and Reclaim Operations. He says the expansion comes with a number of new career opportunities. "We have manufacturing and support going on in the facility....
Comments / 0