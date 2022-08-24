Effective: 2022-08-27 11:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 145 PM MST At 100 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near White Tank Mountain Park, or 8 miles south of Wittmann, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Wittmann, Litchfield Park, Glendale Sports Complex, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Beardsley, Downtown Peoria and Surprise Stadium. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 131 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 127 and 152. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO