dallasexpress.com
Texas Republicans’ Petition to Remove Libertarians From Ballot Rejected
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican petition to remove 23 Libertarian candidates from the November ballot. Texas Republicans who filed the petition included Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, eight U.S. House members and hopefuls, and 10 incumbents and candidates for the state Legislature. They claimed their Libertarian opponents...
Cancer Rideshare ‘Road to Recovery’ Seeks Volunteers
The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” rideshare program is seeking volunteers. While COVID-19 slowed and sometimes stopped volunteer efforts, cancer did not pause over the last two and a half years. David Yuschak of Plano volunteered for “Road to Recovery” for two years before the pandemic;...
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
