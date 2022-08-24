ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly

Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Plant#East End#Louisville Metro Council#Lawsuits#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lake Forest
wdrb.com

Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown

A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen

A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lanes blocked on I-64 West near Third Street due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Officials arrived on scene and are working to clear...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy