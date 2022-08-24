Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
msn.com
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what would be available. "We...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly
Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
wdrb.com
Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
WLKY.com
Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
Louisville residents could soon see slight reduction in property tax rate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents could soon see a slight change to their property tax rates. A new property tax ordinance, filed on Monday with Metro Council, would decrease Jefferson County's property tax rate from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents. According to a press...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
Wave 3
Lanes blocked on I-64 West near Third Street due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Officials arrived on scene and are working to clear...
