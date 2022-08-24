Read full article on original website
Wanted Target - Marshall VIP
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Marshall VIP in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Marshall VIP Target Walkthrough. This mission...
Shady Oaks
Shady Oaks is one of the Criminal Ventures you can invest in, and this page contains an overview of missions, rewards, and bonuses earned in Saints Row. It is one of the first Criminal Ventures that you can choose to build when you found your empire and Tier 1. It can be built for $30,000 on any available space.
Road 96 Wiki Guide
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
Pony Express Missions
The Pony Express Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
Wuzyerz Repo
Wuzyerz Repo is one of the Criminal Ventures you can invest in, and this page contains an overview of missions, rewards, and bonuses earned in Saints Row. It is one of the second group of Criminal Ventures that you can choose to build when you upgrade your empire to Tier 2 (which required completion of the Drawing Heat mission). It can be built for $100,000 on any available space.
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
Vulgar Militia Saw
"A weapon comprised of a saw blade attached to a long grip. Brandished by the vulgar militia, its serrated edge is very effective at inflicting blood loss. The saw is said to also be used to cut up bodies to feed the militia, but there are no firsthand witnesses to confirm the dire rumor."
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
Godskin Stitcher
"Elegant piercing sword with a celadon colored blade wielded by Godskin Nobles. The nobles possess skill with the sword unmatched by any lowborn. Despite its size, successive attacks from this weapon are swifter than the eye can follow." The Godskin Stitcher Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets...
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
Land of Reeds Armor
"Armor made from strips of iron fastened together. Worn by warriors of the Land of Reeds. The Land of Reeds has long been locked in a miserable civil war, during which time it has remained alienated from the cultures of its neighbors. Little wonder that the entire nation has succumbed to blood-soaked madness, or so it is said."
Crimson Seed Talisman
The Crimson Seed Talisman can be obtained by unlocking an imp seal with a Stonesword Key in the Sainted Hero's Grave, located in the east side of the Altus Plateau on a high platform. The talisman can be found at the start of the mini dungeon.
Soldier's Crossbow
"A crossbow of simple make, usable by anyone, but lacking in both power and accuracy. Bolts much be equipped to use a crossbow. " The Soldier's Crossbow's Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and can break a foe's stance. Sometimes a simple tool is the most effective.
Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart gets a fresh, brutal new trailer, showcasing combat and more from this upcoming first-person shooter game. Check it out to see various enemies meet their end. Atomic Heart is heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and PC.
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
Sword of Milos
The Sword of Milos is one of the greatsword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sinister greatsword fashioned from a giant's backbone. Metes out wounds like a lopsided saw-blade, and restores some FP upon defeating an enemy. Milos was undersized for a giant, and was viewed as sullied and terribly grotesque." Default...
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel
Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
Lord of Blood's Exultation
The Lord of Blood's Exultation can be obtained by defeating Esgar, Priest of Blood - a boss found in the mini dungeon of Leyndell Catacombs. This dungeon is located inside another dungeon of sorts, deep below Leyndell, Royal Capital and into the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. You can find the entrance at the bottom of a large room full of pipes with Giant Crayfish patrolling the muddy floor.
