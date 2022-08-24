Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal They Nearly Didn’t Audition for the Show
Country trio Chapel Hart are the breakout stars of this season’s America’s Got Talent, but the group revealed they almost didn’t audition. Back in July, America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. They performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.
“Teary Eyed” Barbie Ferreira Exits ‘Euphoria’ After Rumored Beef With Creator Sam Levinson
Euphoria is (unsurprisingly) saying goodbye to Barbie Ferreira. The actress, who played main character Kat Hernandez in the show’s first and second seasons, announced via Instagram that she would not be returning for Season 3. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote in a story post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” Ferreira continued, “I put all my care and love into...
Wendy Williams Allegedly Dissuading Famous Friends From Appearing On Sherri Shepherd's New Series, Insider Claims
Giving them something to (daytime) talk about!Months after the final episode of her long-running talk show hit airwaves in mid-June, it seems Wendy Williams is still less-than-thrilled about her television replacement. The daytime TV legend has purportedly encouraged some of her famous pals to steer clear of Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming self-titled talk series, which is set to take over her Fox time slot."Wendy has been calling her friends and saying don't go on the Sherri show and don't promote it," a source recently spilled, adding that Williams has also reportedly spoken to "all her favorite Real Housewives friends” about potentially...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel Wanted To 'Make The Point' With His Comments To Girl Group XOMG POP!
AGT's Howie Mandel wasn't overflowing with his praise for XOMG POP!, but has now explained the point he wanted to make with his comments.
The Wendy Williams Show Insiders Share New Details About the Host's Exit
Watch: Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed. Wendy Williams' former manager and colleagues are speaking out about the final months of the Wendy Williams Show. The syndicated talk show came to an end June 17 following a rotation of guest hosts, who filled in for Williams as...
James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)
James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star. In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. “Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior...
GH’s Tabyana Ali Shares an Important Message With Her Fans
Social media is a great place for soap fans to interact with their favorite stars. However, sometimes the anonymity of a keyboard can cause some of these “fans” to post hurtful and nasty things. So GENERAL HOSPITAL newcomer Tabyana Ali (Trina) took to Twitter to urge her supporters to be nice to the haters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Wendy Williams Teases Her Return in New Promo
Wendy Williams is not returning to television this fall, but she found a new way to reach out to her fans. On Tuesday, Williams teased her return with the announcement of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. The news comes about two months after the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired, with Sherri Shepherd as host. Shepherd's own show will replace Wendy Williams this fall.
DWTS host Tyra Banks to ‘fight for major comeback’ ahead of season 31 premiere despite fan backlash
DANCING with the Stars host Tyra Banks is set to "fight for her major comeback" ahead of the season 31 premiere - and she's got a new face on her side. A source close to Tyra, 48, exclusively told The Sun the supermodel has plans to make plenty of public appearances alongside her new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, despite major fan backlash from last season.
talentrecap.com
Meet JoJo and Bri, ‘AGT’s Talented Uncle and Niece Going to the Live Shows
JoJo and Bri are one of 55 acts competing for America’s vote in the America’s Got Talent live shows. The singing duo is made up of uncle and niece Joseph Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper. They charmed the judges with their audition, but can they make it to the Finals of Season 17?
epicstream.com
Lee Do Hyun To Star in New Family Drama By Beyond Evil Director
Lee Do Hyun might star in a back-to-back K-drama in 2023. Besides his team-up with Hallyu queen Song Hye Kyo, the rising star is selected to headline the upcoming K-drama Bad Mother opposite Ra Mi Ran. Lee Do Hyun Courted to Star in Family Drama, Bad Mother. Helmed by Beyond...
‘AGT’ Recap: Sara James Becomes A Top Frontrunner After Epic Elton John Cover
The fight for the finals continues with the third round of qualifiers. MPLUSPLUS is the first act to perform during the August 23 episode of America’s Got Talent. Prior to their performance, the group experienced technical difficulties, and it was unclear if everything was going to go off without a hitch.
digitalspy.com
Euphoria star says they won't return for season 3
Euphoria season three will be missing one of its core cast, as Barbie Ferreira has confirmed that she won't be returning for the teen drama's new season. Season three was confirmed halfway through the show's most recent run, with fans expecting to see the likes of Rue, Jules and Nate head back to high school – not that they get much work done.
Sherri Shepherd wants show to be a mix of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres
Sherri Shepherd wants to inspire viewers and make them laugh when her new eponymous daytime talk show debuts this fall. And we hear she’ll be taking cues from Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres’ former talk show. “She’s bringing comedy back to TV… What she plans to do for the show is take Ellen and Oprah and combine it. It will be a funny, inspirational show,” an insider told Page Six. Shepherd and her team have been schmoozing top publicists from coast-to-coast ahead of her big premiere. On Wednesday, she hosted a mixer with top agencies like PMK and Jonesworks, which counts Tom Brady...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Details Awkward Encounter With Fan
You know, stars of TV shows have been known to have unique encounters with fans at times and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik had one. Bialik is doing double duty these days with her work on the game show along with her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. But this story, courtesy of Bialik’s “Bialik Breakdown” Instagram account, is one for the books. In the video, we can see Bialik with her boyfriend Jonathan Cohen. Well, let’s let Mayim break down the story in her own way.
Comments / 0