Euphoria is (unsurprisingly) saying goodbye to Barbie Ferreira. The actress, who played main character Kat Hernandez in the show’s first and second seasons, announced via Instagram that she would not be returning for Season 3. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote in a story post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” Ferreira continued, “I put all my care and love into...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO