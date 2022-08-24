ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick

‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election

The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year. The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge

The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”. The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election

If results remain close, a manual recount may be in order. The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount. The process of the machine recount started...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Yarborough
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Blaise Ingoglia
Person
Lake Ray
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.

Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Board of Governors search committee recommends Ray Rodrigues for Chancellor

The Senator said his ambition to lead university system prompted him not to seek re-election. A search committee is recommending Sen. Ray Rodrigues to serve as the next Chancellor for the Florida State University System. In a unanimous recommendation, the search committee made its desire known after interviewing Rodrigues and...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridapolitics.com

Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy