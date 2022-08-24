Read full article on original website
Ruth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats
The second half of the Democratic ticket was once affiliated with the pro-abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is celebrating in anticipation of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to name former board member Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United...
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election
The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year. The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high. The...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge
The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”. The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election
If results remain close, a manual recount may be in order. The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount. The process of the machine recount started...
Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.
Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
Board of Governors search committee recommends Ray Rodrigues for Chancellor
The Senator said his ambition to lead university system prompted him not to seek re-election. A search committee is recommending Sen. Ray Rodrigues to serve as the next Chancellor for the Florida State University System. In a unanimous recommendation, the search committee made its desire known after interviewing Rodrigues and...
DeSantis-backed candidates shift Duval school board in Republicans’ favor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval’s school board will look a little different after the victors of Tuesday’s election are sworn in this November. Two candidates backed by Governor Ron DeSantis scored wins, and one of those is a newcomer who unseated the incumbent candidate. DeSantis endorsed 30 school...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
DeSantis, Rubio hit campaign trail with stop at Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio have hit the general election campaign trail and made a stop Wednesday night at the Diamond D Ranch on Jacksonville’s Westside. Much of what we’ve seen so far has been political posturing for the primaries, which happened...
Lindsay Cross, Audrey Henson both head into General Election with $220K cash-on-hand
Despite heavy support from the Florida GOP, Henson may face an uphill battle trying to flip the district red. House District 60 opponents Lindsay Cross and Audrey Henson will each start the period before the General Election with roughly $220,000 cash on hand. The pair, who are racing to succeed...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away
Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Are Florida’s universities too liberal? Here’s what new state survey said.
In the first ever “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey taken at Florida’s 12 public universities, 61% of students agreed that their campuses provided an environment for free expression of ideas, opinions and beliefs. Asked to share their political leanings, the 36% of employees who identified as...
Fired Florida COVID data scientist to challenge Gaetz for U.S. House seat
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will face Democratic challenger Rebekah Jones, a fired Florida Health Department data scientist who rose to national prominence early in the pandemic, in the state's 1st Congressional District race in November, per AP. Driving the news: Gaetz saw off two Republican primary challengers, while Jones defeated...
