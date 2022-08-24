ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco News Briefs

LAND O’ LAKES — Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey has been recognized as a Nationally Certified-Demonstration Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America. According to Pasco County Schools, nationally certified magnet schools provide high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students that promote choice, diversity, and academic excellence.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Major bus transfer facility, East Hernando Connector study among 2023 transit projects

Commissioners did not discuss the latest Transit Development Plan (TDP) update at the August 9, 2022 meeting. The following comes from the written report, required annually by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Cost & Revenue. Included in the TDP is a comprehensive 10-year Cost & Revenue Summary. Data show...
Bay News 9

Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Victory High School gives students hope, renewed will to live

NEW PORT RICHEY — Teenagers with a history of drug abuse and childhood trauma sometimes need a second chance, and a new school in New Port Richey aims to give them that helping hand. Victory High School is a private institution that offers mental health services, recovery support, and...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Affordable housing project proposed for Homosassa

Of all the concerns Citrus County residents have for their community and its most critical needs, affordable housing tops the list. It supersedes health care, food security, reliable transportation, access and knowledge of public services, and being able to pay for basics of living.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter Springs Park hours, Riverwalk focuses of Crystal River City Council meeting

A handful of locals urged Crystal River City Council to restore the original hours for Hunter Springs Park. Marina Veiler, a city resident, told council members at their meeting the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 24, she has a petition signed by almost 500 city and Citrus County citizens who want city leaders to reinstate the park’s hours of sunup to sundown.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco’s new approach to homework: If it’s just practice, it won’t be graded

LAND O’LAKES — Students attending Pasco County middle and high schools won’t have to worry as much about homework bringing down their grades this year. As part of an ongoing effort to better align grades to children’s learning, the school district told teachers that homework assigned for students to practice what they were taught in class may not be included in their report card marks.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

