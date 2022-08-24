Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Pasco OKs school tax, decides on School Board members, county commissioners
In a vote that will have a long-lasting impact on Pasco County public schools, voters approved increasing their property taxes to boost salaries for district employees. With most ballots tallied, the referendum received about 59% of the vote. Supporters argued the tax of up to $1 per $1,000 of taxable...
WCJB
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins primary race, two new members join school board
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County commissioner is set to remain on the board for a fourth term, but the Marion County School Board will have two new faces. After the votes were totaled, incumbent Carl Zalak defeated Rachel Sams and Keith Poole with 38% of the vote in the Marion County Commission District 4 Republican Primary.
hernandosun.com
Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up
In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
State didn't tell local elections office to remove some convicted felons until after they voted, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office said Friday it did not get notification from the state to takesix convicted felons arrested last week off the voter rolls until after they had already cast their ballot in the 2020 election. Spokesperson Gerri Kramer said per state...
Pasco County school board referendum wins bid to raise taxes for teacher raises
Pasco County voters have voted yes on the school board referendum, which will give the Pasco school board a financial boost through an increase in property taxes.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco News Briefs
LAND O’ LAKES — Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey has been recognized as a Nationally Certified-Demonstration Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America. According to Pasco County Schools, nationally certified magnet schools provide high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students that promote choice, diversity, and academic excellence.
‘This is a big setback’: Automatic recount likely, but Hillsborough Co. tax referendum vote may be no
Although a recount is likely, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was not optimistic Wednesday about voters passing a millage tax that would help fund teacher salaries.
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
fox13news.com
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
hernandosun.com
Major bus transfer facility, East Hernando Connector study among 2023 transit projects
Commissioners did not discuss the latest Transit Development Plan (TDP) update at the August 9, 2022 meeting. The following comes from the written report, required annually by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Cost & Revenue. Included in the TDP is a comprehensive 10-year Cost & Revenue Summary. Data show...
Bay News 9
Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
suncoastnews.com
Victory High School gives students hope, renewed will to live
NEW PORT RICHEY — Teenagers with a history of drug abuse and childhood trauma sometimes need a second chance, and a new school in New Port Richey aims to give them that helping hand. Victory High School is a private institution that offers mental health services, recovery support, and...
Free Food Distribution In Pasco County Thursday, September 8
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church on
Citrus County Chronicle
Affordable housing project proposed for Homosassa
Of all the concerns Citrus County residents have for their community and its most critical needs, affordable housing tops the list. It supersedes health care, food security, reliable transportation, access and knowledge of public services, and being able to pay for basics of living.
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter Springs Park hours, Riverwalk focuses of Crystal River City Council meeting
A handful of locals urged Crystal River City Council to restore the original hours for Hunter Springs Park. Marina Veiler, a city resident, told council members at their meeting the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 24, she has a petition signed by almost 500 city and Citrus County citizens who want city leaders to reinstate the park’s hours of sunup to sundown.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco’s new approach to homework: If it’s just practice, it won’t be graded
LAND O’LAKES — Students attending Pasco County middle and high schools won’t have to worry as much about homework bringing down their grades this year. As part of an ongoing effort to better align grades to children’s learning, the school district told teachers that homework assigned for students to practice what they were taught in class may not be included in their report card marks.
