Fantasy football: Where to draft Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears made a huge investment to secure quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft and, while he wasn’t the starter to begin the season, he took over relatively early and now is the unquestioned starter in Chicago.

Below, we look at Justin Fields‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Fields posted very pedestrian numbers as a rookie, averaging just 187 yards a game passing and a record of 2-8 as a starter. A year later, despite not having elite weapons around him, Fields is out to prove himself as an NFL quarterback and show that he belongs on fantasy rosters.

Justin Fields’ ADP: 132.65

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com; last updated at time of this publishing – ADPs continually change as more drafts occur)

As the No. 19 rated quarterback, in 10-player leagues, Fields is slated to be a backup behind 1 of the top quarterbacks taken. His ADP finds him behind Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) at 128.30 and Matt Ryan (Indianapolis Colts) at 130.19 and ahead of Mac Jones (New England Patriots) at 135.34 and Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) at 135.71.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Justin Fields’ 2021 stats

Games: 12

Passing yards: 1,870

Completions | attempts: 159 | 270

Passing touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 10

Carries | rushing yards: 72 | 420

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Where should you draft Fields?

Fields has the athletic gifts to be a very good quarterback, but the cast around him is pretty dismal. The Bears are predicted to finish last in the NFC North and, as the team saw last year, losing becomes infectious.

The simple fact of the matter is that at his current ranking as the No. 19 quarterback, Fields is likely the backup for a guy like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. The hope is that he will only play when the starter is on his bye week.

My suggestion would be don’t wait until you get to Fields. A veteran backup like Ryan is a much safer option, but one thing that can be said about Fields is that he’s likely going to be behind a lot and he will have the opportunity to pile up garbage time fantasy points. Avoid him if you can.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).