NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
NME
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’
Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
NME
Ezra Collective share Sampa the Great collaboration ‘Life Goes On’ and announce new album
Jazz quintet Ezra Collective have shared a new collaboration with Sampa the Great and announced their new album, ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’, will arrive in November. On the new single ‘Life Goes On’, which nods sonically to Fela Kuti’s ‘Shakara Oloje,’ Sampa fires off rapid verses over horns, keys and bass, buoyed by particularly lively percussion courtesy of bandleader (and touring Gorillaz drummer) Femi Koleoso. The song arrives alongside a video directed by Nathan Miller and shot on location in both London and Lusaka, Zambia.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song
John Lennon used reverse psychology to get Paul McCartney to change a lyric from The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
Ozzy Osbourne says Jimmy Page never returned his calls about appearing on his new album
Ozzy says he unsuccessfully reached out to Jimmy Page for a guest spot on Patient Number 9. Plus Tony Iommi team-ups would have made “great Sabbath songs”
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
Stereogum
Hear The Cure’s 1990 “Cut” Demo From 30th Anniversary Wish Reissue
The Cure will soon release a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of 1992’s Wish, their most commercially successful album. (It’s the one that features “Friday I’m In Love,” and it arrived after a decade-plus of legacy-building within the “college rock” sphere, just as “alternative” rock was becoming a mainstream proposition.) The reissue includes 24 previously unreleased tracks, and one of them is out today.
musictimes.com
Lorde New Music Coming Soon After ‘Solar Power’ Era? Singer Teases Fans
The "Solar Power" era may be over, but Lorde is working tirelessly on new music after wrapping up the album with a final music video. The New Zealand artist surprised fans by releasing the official visuals for the record's closing track "Oceanic Feeling." The release date of her music video also marks the first anniversary of "Solar Power."
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the new song “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The tune opens with a propulsive drum and bass part, before frontman Anthony Kiedis kicks in with a series of ya-ya-ya-yas to get the song officially started. As “Tippa My Tongue” settles in, it quickly becomes clear that all the classic Chili Peppers traits are here: Kiedis’ rap-rock delivery, Flea’s funky bass line, John Frusciante’s dynamic guitar sound and Chad Smith’s emphatic backbeat.
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’: Only 1 Beatles Song Was No. 1 Longer
The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. One of The Beatles' songs was No. 1 for a longer time.
The Story Behind the Rebelliously Angelic ‘1984’ Van Halen Album Cover
After covering delving into the covers of The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti, we might as well jump into the story of a Van Halen album cover. 1984 (officially stylized in Roman numerals as MCMLXXXIV) was Van Halen’s best-selling album, alongside its eponymous debut. It was also the last album that all four original band members performed on before their reunion album, A Different Kind of Truth, in 2012. Together, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony had created a nine-track record that would be heard for many, many years after 1984.
Time Out Global
Billie Eilish delivers a haunting performance of 'when the party's over' at the National Stadium
Billie Eilish got fans ‘happier than ever’ as she performed in front of approximately 30,000 fans at the National Stadium on Sunday, August 21. It was the first concert held at the stadium ever since the pandemic struck back in 2020. Eilish last performed in Singapore at the...
thebrag.com
Sam Fender adds new show to headline Australia tour
After selling out his biggest Australian headline shows to date, Sam Fender has added a second and final Sydney show to meet demand. Sydneysiders who missed out will now be able to see the English singer-songwriter sensation at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, November 26th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 30th at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Monday, August 29th at 12pm AEST (sign up for access here).
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Stereogum
Lil Tjay Addresses His Shooting On New Single “Beat The Odds”
A couple of months ago, the 21-year-old Bronx singer and rapper Lil Tjay was shot seven times in New Jersey. Tjay survived the shooting, though he’s got a long recovery ahead of him. Earlier this week, Tjay made his first public statement since the shooting, thanking his fans and well-wishers in an Instagram video. Today, Tjay has released his new single “Beat The Odds.” It’s his first new music since the shooting, and it’s all about what it’s like to live through something like that.
Stereogum
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album God Did Feat. Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, & More
It’s DJ Khaled album time again, and he’s rounded up another startling array of superstar rappers for the occasion. God Did, out today, begins by stacking up some of the most popular MCs in recent memory. First there’s a song with Drake (not the Bee Gees-interpolating “Staying Alive” with Lil Baby, which is also here). Then there’s a pileup of big names on title track “God Did,” which has Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend in addition to the significantly lesser known Fridayy. Then it’s a remix of Kanye West’s “Use This Gospel” by Dr. Dre, featuring Eminem.
