All the Must-See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Bachelor’-Filled Wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding Photo Album: See Their First 1st as Husband and Wife and More
A nice day for a white wedding! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had a beautiful ceremony to celebrate their love on Saturday, August 20. The bride, 31, wore a Vera Wang Haute wedding dress down the aisle where she and Adams, 38, were married by officiant Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hyland's former Modern Family costar. The […]
Sarah Hyland Wore Two Vera Wang Dresses For Her California Vineyard Wedding
Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away – so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap’, so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Kaley Cuoco Cradles Pete Davidson’s Face In Sweet Photos From Their Movie ‘Meet Cute’
Pete Davidson, 28, and Kaley Cuoco, 36, make for quite a cute couple…in their new movie, of course! The pair teamed up for the time-traveling rom-com Meet Cute, where they play New York couple Gary and Sheila, respectively. Peacock released the first photos from the film on August 18 which show Pete and Kaley’s sizzling chemistry in the film.
All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
Jennifer Garner ‘Happy’ Her Kids Are Attending Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding
No bitterness here! Jennifer Garner is "happy" her kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, are attending ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, "are all...
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome new member to their family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in Montecito has a new resident! The Los Angeles Times reported on Aug. 24 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a seven-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia, who was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. RELATED ...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion. The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Celebrity guests react to ‘emotional’ wedding, including Kevin Smith
It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was not just incredibly romantic, but also “overwhelmingly emotional,” as it was revealed by one of the special guests at the ceremony. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who is a close friend of Ben and worked with him from the start of his...
Rachel Bilson’s Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson is still looking for her happily ever after — but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts. Bilson was linked to Adam Brody, her onscreen love interest on The O.C., during the Fox show’s four-season run. “We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she gushed […]
Sofia Vergara on Sarah Hyland's 'Amazing' Wedding, Reuniting With 'Modern Family' Stars on the Dance Floor
Sofia Vergara is gushing over Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' "amazing" wedding. After a lengthy pandemic-related postponement, the couple finally made it down the aisle and exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including Hyland's Modern Family co-stars, over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Vergara and more were all in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot.
J.Lo Serenades Ben Affleck With Original Song At Their Wedding: Watch
A new video, which you can see here, reveals that Jennifer Lopez brought out her entertaining chops BIG time during her Aug. 20 wedding to Ben Affleck. In the clip, Jennifer takes center stage in the middle of the dance floor, while Ben is seated directly in front of her. She goes on to serenade him with a brand new sing, letting him know that she “can’t get enough” of him. Meanwhile, Ben is watching on with a huge smile on his face.
Nina Dobrev Danced The Night Away in a Maxi Dress and Pink Pointed Pumps at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding
Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to celebrate her friends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, congratulating the happy couple for their successful wedding at Sunstone Vineyards in Santa Ynez California on Aug 22, 2022. The actress shared snapshots of the special moment a day later. The “Flatliners” star attended the magical weekend getaway with her boyfriend Shaun White, both parties dressed in sleek ensembles. Dobrev wore a black maxi dress with a sheer overlay and spaghetti straps. In a dramatic fashion, the former “Degrassi” actress carried a white parasol and donned black sunglasses, both items effectively shading her from the sun. Dobrev...
Sarah Hyland introduces her adorable rescue dog
In this episode of “My Pet Tale,” actress Sarah Hyland speaks to Donna Farizan just before Hyland’s wedding about how her pets have shaped her life.Aug. 23, 2022.
Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck's 'Never Been Happier' Following Georgia Wedding With Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)
Kevin Smith is still reeling over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. Smith, who was a guest at the couple's star-studded nuptials at Affleck's estate in Georgia over the weekend, spoke to ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new film, Clerks III, where he called the wedding "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life.
