If you're like me, you use onions in your cooking more frequently than any other vegetable. They're a kitchen essential and they're easy to grow in your garden. When to harvest onions depends on if you want to use them as green onions or if you want to keep them around for the long haul. To store your onions after harvesting them, you should start with selecting good storage varieties. Then you need to harvest your onions at the right time, cure them properly, and store them under the right conditions. Follow this guide to make sure your onion harvest lasts for months in your pantry.

