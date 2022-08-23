Read full article on original website
Grab a Shovel and Your Bean Boots: The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold and Early Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower
A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Household lubricant 'secret weapon' against wasps as invasion hits homes and gardens
As an invasion of wasps hits our homes and gardens, it's not only the searing heat we have to contend with. The stripy pests seem to be everywhere, especially if there's a cool, sugary drink on the go. As wasps choose to build their nests during the spring in trees...
One Green Planet
Seeds to Sow in August for a Fall Crop
A fall garden is a wonderful thing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are long gone, but there is no need to put your garden to bed, yet. If you start thinking about it in August, you can have a garden full of goodies to harvest for special holiday dinners, or any home-cooked meal, for that matter.
12 fall wreaths to greet your guests this holiday season
Pack away your summer decor because fall is just around the corner. It’s time to cozy up and embrace the holiday spirit with pumpkin-spiced scents and all things orange, terracotta, and red. And what better way to do that than with one of our favorite fall decorating ideas – a fall wreath. Adorn your door, mantle, or window with one of these gorgeous fall wreaths and welcome guests into the season in style.
How to start rewilding your garden this autumn
Autumn is almost upon us – and a good time to plan some rewilding schemes.If you’re emptying summer containers, considering what to do with your lawn which looks like straw and want to encourage wildlife to your beds and borders, there are some simple changes you can implement which will benefit biodiversity and be a magnet for insects.“Autumn is a good planning time to make your garden more wildlife-friendly,” says Richard Bunting, spokesperson for the charity Rewilding Britain (rewildingbritain.org.uk) and director of Little Green Space (littlegreenspace.org.uk), an award-winning environmental project.“Rewilding offers hope and is a powerful solution for tackling nature...
How to Arrange Flowers, According to a Pro
I wake up thinking of flowers. It’s one of the reasons I created The Portable Garden, my floral design studio, many years ago. In addition to being beautiful, fresh flowers are scientifically proven to boost your mood! Here are some of my favorite pro tips so anyone can create fresh flower arrangements at home.
The Best Snake Boots of 2022
When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
thespruce.com
Can You Move a Houseplant Outside When the Weather Is Warm?
Sunlight is an essential part of the equation for some plants’ good growth, and summer offers plenty of rays and higher temperatures. Just like people, many plants like to cast off winter’s chill and soak up the sun. However you might wonder which of your plants would benefit from an outdoor move and which might do better sticking with their indoors environment. Growing guru Kamili Bell Hill, known on social media as Plantblerd, has some insights to share.
HGTV
How to Grow and Care For Cardinal Flower Plants
You might think the brilliantly red cardinal flower was named for a popular backyard bird. But these easy-to-grow wildflowers take their name from the scarlet robes worn by Roman Catholic cardinals. Native to the Americas, Lobelia cardinalis belongs to the bellflower (Campanulaceae) family and it's a short-lived perennial. Hardy in...
thespruce.com
How to Grow and Care for Pearls and Jade Pothos
Pearls and jade pothos (Epipremnum aureum ‘pearls and jade’) are named for their stunning green and white variegated foliage and are truly one of the more lavish pothos varieties on the market. A sport of the popular marble queen pothos, pearls and jade pothos was developed by the University of Florida back in 2009. While they may be closely related, the marble queen and pearls and jade pothos are quite distinct in appearance. Pearls and jade pothos are known for having much smaller, thinner leaves than varieties such as the marble queen or golden pothos, and their variegation pattern is slightly different as well. However, similar to these varieties and all plants in the Epipremnum genus, pearls and jade pothos are considered toxic to pets.
PETS・
5 Tips For Gardening On A Slope
If your home features a sloped garden, you probably know how difficult it can be to design, build, and maintain. Here are some tips for doing so successfully.
The weather is changing – why the cosiest season is good for your mind
Summer is seen by many as a time for joy, warmth and adventure, with more of us getting out of the house, seeing friends and family and having some time off work. But, as the weather turns, autumn cosiness could be the mental wellness boost we all need right now.So why do we love cosy days, crunchy leaves, pumpkin-flavoured everything, and a good evening boxset so much? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Kubik (@kubikjoanna)Nutritious and comforting mealsWhat...
BHG
How and When to Harvest Onions, Plus Expert Tips on Curing and Storing Them
If you're like me, you use onions in your cooking more frequently than any other vegetable. They're a kitchen essential and they're easy to grow in your garden. When to harvest onions depends on if you want to use them as green onions or if you want to keep them around for the long haul. To store your onions after harvesting them, you should start with selecting good storage varieties. Then you need to harvest your onions at the right time, cure them properly, and store them under the right conditions. Follow this guide to make sure your onion harvest lasts for months in your pantry.
The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight
It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!
