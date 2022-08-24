Read full article on original website
Related
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Victoria Beckham launches clothing line for plus-size women after declaring being skinny is out of fashion
SLENDER Victoria Beckham has launched a clothing line catering for curvier women after declaring being skinny is out of fashion. The ex-Spice Girl, 48, has released VB Body, a 12-piece collection which goes from a tiny size four to a generous size 18. It features mini-dresses and cardigans costing around...
Collection
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
hypebeast.com
Japanese Basketball Brand ballaholic Links up With ASICS on New Capsule Collection
Has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand, ballaholic for a basketball-focused capsule collection. The main highlights of the collection include a collaborative model for the GEL-1130 arriving in a mismatch colorway. The shoes arrives in a combined light grey and beige color scheme, constructed in a mix of mesh and suede on the upper. The asymmetry of the shoe is the main design element. The lateral heels on both shoes are different and arrive in green suede for the left shoe and blue suede for the right shoe featuring the ballistic and ASICS branding. The low-top will come with three different sets of technical laces. ASICS x ballaholics has also dropped a pair of court shoes, the GLIDE NOVA FF2, in beige mesh and blue-green outsoles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.” The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) Harvey...
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
Hypebae
Burberry Celebrates Self-Expression With FW22 Campaign
Burberry has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, honoring the power of building strong communities through authentic self-expression. Lensed by famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh in Los Angeles, the FW22 collection harnesses the models’ individuality as they present the brand’s latest pieces. Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Somehow Made an Oversized Football Jersey Paired with Clogs Look Good
Another day, another unconventional outfit—courtesy of beloved street style icon Rihanna. Last night, the Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted heading out for dinner in New York City, where she was accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, Rihanna opted for her signature high-low style, going for a sporty...
hypebeast.com
doublet and Suicoke's Dalmatian Sandals Are for the Bold-Minded Terrain Trotters
First debuted on the Japanese label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “THIS IS ME” runway, doublet‘s wildly imaginative Dalmatian Sandals, crafted in collaboration with Suicoke, make a solid case for the socks-with-sandals mentality. The head-turning footwear offering features Dalmatian print atop a calf-hair upper and a detachable neoprene sock...
Hypebae
Bianca Chandôn x Vans Join Forces on 4 Sneaker Silhouettes
Vans has tapped Bianca Chandôn to rework four of its classic silhouettes — the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic and Classic Slip-On. Each style is covered in star patterns across the upper in replacement of the classic checkerboard print, offering a vintage feel to the sneakers. To add to the overall feel, the designs are given a worn look with smudges on the canvas uppers, shoelaces and midsoles. Bianca Chandôn is written on the soles to highlight the collaboration, while co-branding is further found on the footbed.
Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Latina Heritage in Comfy Cargo Pants and Classic White Sneakers in Miami
Eva Longoria showed her support for her heritage as she attended the “Latinas En Marcha” event in Miami on Saturday. The actress hit the event sponsored by the progressive Latina organization and was joined by fellow Latina actresses, such as America Ferrera and Jeanine Mason. Longoria arrived at the annual event clad in a white sleeveless top, the star beating the summer heat the best she could. The mock neck top was paired with black high-waisted cargo pants with a breezy, slightly oversized fit. Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Hailey Bieber Shares a Slideshow of Outfits From Abroad That Include Comfy Loafers and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Hailey Bieber share a round-up of outfits from her travels abroad today on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) The first and main image in the slideshow sees Bieber clad in a little black dress fitted with thin straps with little black flowers embellishing the neckline. The mini dress was paired with a shiny black shoulder bag which Bieber held in her hand and small gold hoops and a watch that had the model shining all night long. Bieber slipped into comfy loafers for the going-out ensemble. The second and third outfits feature...
Adele Covers ‘Elle’ Magazine in Glamorous Slip Dresses, Fur Coat & More
Adele went bold for her latest covergirl moment, fronting the September 2022 issue of Elle — accompanied by a revealing new interview. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for Mario Sorrenti’s lens. Styled by George Cortina, her cover shot ensemble consisted of a pale pink Fendi silk slip dress, trimmed with delicate red flounder. Layered beneath a brown fur Polo Georgis coat, Adele’s ensemble was finished with sheer Falke tights and gold Cartier rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) Elsewhere in the editorial, the vintage glamour-inspired editorial...
hypebeast.com
Reebok Unveils New Colorway of the Question Mid “Answer to No One”
Reebok is releasing a brand new colorway of the Question Mid “Answer to No One” in a contemporary remix. Having just celebrated the 25th anniversary of the men’s signature shoes that was worn on the star NBA player Allen Iverson, the rendition offers iconic detailing and a fresh look. The updated colorway will be debuted alongside a retro apparel line which includes a range of hoodies, joggers, and tees.
Jason Rembert Unveils First Aliétte Resort Collection
“I’m so happy that I’m in this place,” Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert said during a preview of his first resort collection. Approaching the collection, the designer wanted to offer feelings of joy and fun, as seen through resort’s glam embroideries, party-ready silhouettes and rich red, blue and metallic colorways. “I’m so happy that that color is important to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I work with so many amazing women who help and guide me. It’s not only the women who I style — it’s women I work with as a designer, as a stylist —...
Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Bring Clashing Colors & Patterns to Life at Dentist Office
In the early hours of the morning on Aug. 24, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York for a dentist appointment. Both parties were dressed in oversized and colorful streetwear and eye-catching footwear. Post-pregnancy, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress has preferred more relaxed silhouettes with pops of color. In that same vein, Rihanna wore an oversized blue, yellow, and white jersey with short sleeves which she paired with green and black checkered trousers with a similarly breezy fit. The Barbadian singer carried a neon green snakeskin purse on her arm fitted with bamboo handles and went undercover in rectangular...
Comments / 0