Doris Johnson

Class C preseason Top 10 Central City had a quick start and big finish in the 2022 season opener at the Albion Sports Complex Aug. 18. The Bison tallied four times in the first inning and closed the contest with a five-run frame, blanking Boone Central 12-0. It was a quiet night at the plate for the host Cardinals, who mustered only three hits off Central City’s Jerzie Schindler. The Bison junior fanned 14 batters, including eight of the first 10 she faced.

BOONE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO