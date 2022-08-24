Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Made History Last Night In Miami
Mookie Betts is a Dodger. Damn that’s never going to get old. Markus Lynn Betts is currently on the third year of his 12-year, $365M extension and so far, every penny has been worth it. Ever since, Betts became a Dodger things just seemed to get better. He’s such...
Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?
In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
Dodgers News: Doc Considers Mookie Betts “One of the Best in the Game” After Marlins Win
After Friday night’s show, there’s no doubt about it that the name of Mookie Betts has and will continue to go down in history. That’s his goal with every single game he plays. The 29-year-old outfielder had himself quite the night on Friday keeping the Dodgers alive...
Dodgers at Marlins: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for August 27
The Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins for their second of four vs Miami and their second of 7 of this road stand overall. LoanDepot was good to them last night especially in the later innings as they secured their 87th victory last night, 10-6. LA will look to...
Dodgers News: Roberts Says October Closer Role ‘Should Be a Meritocracy’
When the Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel late in spring training, they were hoping for some stability at the back of the bullpen from the guy with 372 career saves and a 2.18 career ERA. Instead, Kimbrel has been perhaps the least stable part of their bullpen, posting a 4.36 ERA and blowing four of his five one-run save opportunities.
Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Dodgers Dustin May Has Come Back with a New Pitch
Dustin May has always had good “stuff.” His sinker touches 100 mph with arm-side run that has made some of the best hitters in baseball look silly, his cutter is low- to mid-90s with almost the opposite break of the sinker, and his low-80s curveball has a lot of potential.
Dodgers Post All-Star Game Numbers are Amazing Considering Injuries This Year
In the game of baseball, it doesn’t matter who you have on the roster. It’s always about winning. Well luckily for the Dodgers, their roster consists of some of the best players in the game across all positions. Having guys like Tony Gonsolin, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner leading your team can only translate to success.
Dodgers News: Los Angeles is Focused on Winning in October, Not Setting Regular-Season Records
Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are on pace for a little over 113 wins this season, which would shatter their franchise record of 106, which they’ve reached in each of the last two 162-game seasons. If the team’s final 39 games go the way their most recent 39 went,...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Dodgers News: Outman Continues to Make Noise Out in OKC
After what will go down as one of the best major league debut performances in Dodgers and even MLB history, James Outman continues the shine a month later. Notably, all six of his RBIs either gave Oklahoma City the lead or tied the game. When Outman stepped up to the...
Dodgers: Mitch White Talks the Lessons of Dodgers Clayton Kershaw
The Hall of Fame awaits, but right now Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is preparing to return from a lower back issue and hopefully help the Dodgers play into November. Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards and an MVP, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about him is that he’s remained effective long after injuries crept in and his fastball velocity took a big dip. Starting in 2016, the first year the star lefty started fewer than 27 games in a full season, Kershaw is 78-31 with a 2.61 ERA. For comparison, Jacob deGrom, another great pitcher with a history of injuries, is 57-40 with a 2.45 ERA in that same time period.
Dodgers Highlights: Another Rout in L.A. as Dodgers Extend Division Lead
The Dodgers rode yet another offensive outburst to an easy win on Wednesday, beating the Brewers 12-6 to run their record to 86-37. Andrew Heaney threw six very good innings, and the Dodgers offense made those innings free of stress by scoring nine runs in the first four innings. A pair of four-run innings, in the first and fourth, made the game an early laugher.
Former Dodgers Bullpen Piece takes Rehabbed Arm to the Giants
Former Dodgers reliever Scott Alexander is heading back to the big leagues, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The Giants announced they’ve selected reliever Scott Alexander onto the major league roster. Fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco recalled left-hander Sam Long from the minors and placed him on the major league 60-day injured list.
