The Hall of Fame awaits, but right now Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is preparing to return from a lower back issue and hopefully help the Dodgers play into November. Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards and an MVP, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about him is that he’s remained effective long after injuries crept in and his fastball velocity took a big dip. Starting in 2016, the first year the star lefty started fewer than 27 games in a full season, Kershaw is 78-31 with a 2.61 ERA. For comparison, Jacob deGrom, another great pitcher with a history of injuries, is 57-40 with a 2.45 ERA in that same time period.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO