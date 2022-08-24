ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?

In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Corbin Burnes
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 326 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average with a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Dodgers News
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mitch White Talks the Lessons of Dodgers Clayton Kershaw

The Hall of Fame awaits, but right now Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is preparing to return from a lower back issue and hopefully help the Dodgers play into November. Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards and an MVP, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about him is that he’s remained effective long after injuries crept in and his fastball velocity took a big dip. Starting in 2016, the first year the star lefty started fewer than 27 games in a full season, Kershaw is 78-31 with a 2.61 ERA. For comparison, Jacob deGrom, another great pitcher with a history of injuries, is 57-40 with a 2.45 ERA in that same time period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs absent from Phillies' Friday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. J.T. Realmuto will replace Stubbs at catcher and hit fifth. Realmuto has a $3,700 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.8 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 259 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .223 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Saturday for Padres

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Cronenworth is being replaced at second base by Brandon Drury versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In 546 plate appearances this season, Cronenworth has a .241 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Former Dodgers Bullpen Piece takes Rehabbed Arm to the Giants

Former Dodgers reliever Scott Alexander is heading back to the big leagues, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The Giants announced they’ve selected reliever Scott Alexander onto the major league roster. Fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco recalled left-hander Sam Long from the minors and placed him on the major league 60-day injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy