Iver G. Bygland
Iver George Bygland passed away on Aug. 20, 2022 at Boone County Health Center surrounded by family. He is survived by sons: Iver Steve (Raelynn) Bygland, Greg (Ginger) Bygland, all of Albion, and Jim (Connie) Bygland of Tulsa, OK, son-in-law Doug Orender of Albion, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Vernell Claus; grandchildren: Erin (Paul) Nelson, Omaha, Kyle (Lauren) Bygland, Cary, NC, Lauren (Ricky) Garver, Yukon, OK, Brent (Ashley) Bygland, Craig (Jennifer) Bygland, all of Albion, Megan Bygland, Omaha, Justin (Sara) Gunden, Lake Oswego, OR, Jordon Gunden, Pigeon, MI, and Allison Bygland, Tulsa, OK; great grandchildren: Ava, Adalyn, Ivy Nelson, Iver, Ivan and Irwin Bygland, Henry and Brooks Bygland, Max Bygland and Jack Gunden.
New superintendent, staff open school year at NGPS
Newman Grove Public Schools started the new school year on Aug. 16 with a new superintendent, a new Title teacher and a new kitchen employee. Superintendent Josh Warren was previously introduced when he was hired in March 2022. He and his wife, Ashley, have moved to Newman Grove with their...
Thanks to livestock buyers!
Boone County 4-H Council and 4-H members took the opportunity this week to thank the more than 100 area businesses who participated as buyers in the annual 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale at the Boone County Fair. Support from the buyers help make the active 4-H livestock programs possible each...
40th Rae Valley farm show set this weekend
The Rae Valley Heritage Association is hosting its 40th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee Aug. 26-28, 2022, at the Charlie Huisman farm west of Petersburg, 1951 135th St. Activities will start Friday at 5 p.m. when the annual Tractor Cade arrives at Charlie’s Park from Creston....
Jonathan Temme earns real estate license
Jonathan L. Temme of Petersburg has recently earned his real estate sales license and joined John Temme Auction and Realty of Petersburg as its newest real estate sales associate. Jonathan grew up in the auction business and has been helping his parents, John and Cindy Temme, with all types of...
Commissioners hear discussion again on Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline
Discussion on the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline in Boone County was part of the County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. Navigator Ventures LLC has proposed to build the $2 billion, 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway pipeline to gather carbon dioxide from plants near Albion and South Sioux City and join a pipeline that cuts from northwest to southeast across Iowa, eventually injecting it underground near Taylorville, Illinois.
County’s property values up 3.15%
Inflation and increases in agricultural land values set the pace for a 3.15 percent hike in Boone County’s overall property valuation for 2022-23. After two years of declines, the county’s property valuation increased by $72.48 million or about 3.15 percent for 2022-23. The new certified values were announced...
Boone softball off to slow start in 2022
Class C preseason Top 10 Central City had a quick start and big finish in the 2022 season opener at the Albion Sports Complex Aug. 18. The Bison tallied four times in the first inning and closed the contest with a five-run frame, blanking Boone Central 12-0. It was a quiet night at the plate for the host Cardinals, who mustered only three hits off Central City’s Jerzie Schindler. The Bison junior fanned 14 batters, including eight of the first 10 she faced.
St. John’s Parish Bazaar coming up Sept. 4
St. John’s Parish in Petersburg will be holding their annual bazaar on Sunday, Sept. 4. A roast beef and sausage lunch with all the trimmings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Werner Hall, 106 N. 4th St. Following the meal will be the auction. A...
