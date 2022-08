The Eau Claire North girls tennis team won six times across Monday and Tuesday at the Wausau West invitational.

The Huskies earned victories over the hosts (4-3), Pulaski (6-1), Wausau East (7-0), Bay Port (6-1), Green Bay Preble (7-0) and Stevens Point (4-3). It continued a strong start for North, which is now 12-1 in duals.