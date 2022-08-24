ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlm5x_0hSoHReo00


Public schools i n Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.

It’s not clear how many children have arrived in the nation’s capital since Texas and Arizona began transporting migrants to the district earlier this year, but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed on Monday that it is the city’s “plan” to ensure those who are “school-aged” are enrolled. The announcement comes just one week before the academic year begins on Aug. 29 for K-12 students and Sept. 1 for pre-K students.

DC SCHOOLS REQUIRING NEGATIVE COVID-19 TESTS FOR RETURNING STUDENTS

"We are committed to supporting families in the District and are proud to welcome students to DCPS,” a spokesperson for the city's school district told the Washington Examiner. “We have a process in place to support families who have arrived here under these types of circumstances and will be providing direct enrollment and other DCPS supports."

On the same day Bowser announced migrant children would be accepted into public schools, the Department of Defense rejected the mayor’s second request to have the D.C. National Guard deployed to provide assistance. More than 6,000 migrants have been transported to Washington under initiatives by Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Doug Ducey (R-AZ), who are protesting what they claim is the Biden administration’s refusal to acknowledge a border crisis. Many of the migrants stopped at the border have been released on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court, per the Associated Press .

Bowser’s request was rejected in part because the city already had sufficient funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that could be used to shelter the immigrants and provide necessary resources, the department told the Washington Examiner . The mayor had requested that the district's National Guard be activated indefinitely to help respond to the influx of migrants being transported to the district, arguing that it is a federal issue rather than a local one.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We know that these unannounced buses are a politically motivated stunt, one that could very quickly lead to a crisis within our own systems. We struggle with a broken immigration system in our country, and we know that cities alone cannot fix it,” Bowser said in a tweet on Monday. “We will continue working with federal partners and local NGOs on the best way to set up systems that allow us to manage an ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General has extended support to local humanitarian groups by offering grants to help cover the costs of housing, food, clothing, transportation, and legal assistance being offered to migrants as they await processing in the district. The grant program has set aside $150,000 to be used by local nonprofit organizations, allocating up to $50,000 per organization that must be spent within the next two months.

Comments / 115

RoeP
2d ago

Why don't they put them all back on the bus and ship them back? Why isn't anything being done about these illegals? It would be cheaper to send them back then to have to support them all on welfare. America has gone to hell!!!!! We have no rights anymore!!!

Reply(5)
31
Mario Malpica
2d ago

the strain on Healthcare and Education has begun. cutting existing programs to fund Education I'm sure we be appreciated by the locals

Reply(5)
35
eyes open
2d ago

this is just going to open up a new group of people sueing the schools for racism.!!! set up a empty building and hire people who speak mexican and teach them away from the other children because hopefully they will all be taken back to mexico soon where they belong.!!

Reply(3)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Washington, DC
Education
Washington Examiner

Texas state troopers returned 3,900 illegal immigrants to border

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state troopers have taken custody of and returned to the border several thousand migrants who illegally crossed from Mexico, according to the governor’s office. In the five weeks since Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) directed police forces to arrest and transport back to ports...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Doug Ducey
BBC

Washington DC at 'tipping point' as migrants arrive from border

Washington DC's mayor has asked for National Guard troops to be activated to help process undocumented migrants arriving on buses in the district. Muriel Bowser called the arrival of some 4,800 migrants from the southern border a "humanitarian crisis" that had brought her city to a "tipping point". The bus...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#K12#The Washington Examiner#The Department Of Defense#The D C National Guard#Govs
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy