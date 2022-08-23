ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD looking for two men who impersonated police officers to commit robbery

By Jack Birle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXyxa_0hSoHDXs00


T he New York City police department is seeking information on two men who allegedly robbed a woman while impersonating police officers.

Police said that at approximately 1:05 a.m. on July 23 at a home in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue in Queens, two people rang the doorbell of a home and claimed to be police. The two individuals claimed they were looking for the boyfriend of the woman, 27, who answered the door.

NYC SEEKING 5,000 EMERGENCY SHELTER BEDS AS TEXAS BUSES MIGRANTS NORTH

NYPD
One of the suspects accused of impersonating a police officer.


The two people proceeded to kick the door open, handcuff the 27-year-old woman, and steal approximately $10,000 from the house. The two individuals then fled in a dark-colored Ford Mustang, according to police.

The NYPD said there were no injuries involved in the robbery.

NYPD
A tattoo visible on the arms of one of the suspects.


The July incident is the latest in various robberies by people impersonating police in New York City, including an incident in the Bronx in November 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at its website or Twitter account @NYPDTips .

