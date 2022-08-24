Bernie-backed Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District

M axwell Frost prevailed in the race to be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The field vying to replace Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who launched a bid for the upper chamber, was broad, with two former incumbents (former Reps. Alan Grayson, who came under fire during his previous tenure in Congress over controversial remarks, and Corrine Brown, who was previously convicted on charges of tax evasion) having run for the solid Democratic seat.

In addition to the former lawmakers, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, activist Frost, 25, who garnered endorsements from high-profile figures on the Left, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and pastor Terence Gray were seen as top contenders in the race.

Businessmen Khalid Munee and Jeff Boone, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson, teacher Teresa Tachon, and dietitian Jack Achenbach also entered the race but did not gain much traction during the course of the primary.

Following redistricting, the seat, which includes the Orlando area, has become increasingly more diverse, with a sharp uptick in black and Hispanic voters who reside in the district. FiveThirtyEight rates the seat as a D+29, meaning it's expected to remain in Democratic hands.