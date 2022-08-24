ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nativenewsonline.net

Montana’s nine-day election laws trial concludes

In the trial’s final days, courtroom debate turned to the origins of the state’s three new voting laws and the case’s ties to broader conspiracies about voter fraud. This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press and is used with permission. Follow their coverage of elections and voting rights that affect Native Americans in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Wounded Knee Massacre ‘Tarnishes’ Integrity of Medal of Honor

When Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Air National Guard, thinks about the men, women, and children massacred by the U.S. Army more than a century ago at Wounded Knee, it brings home memories of other wrongs. In 1893, U.S. Marines helped stage a coup d’etat...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
nativenewsonline.net

Utah Sues Biden Over Move to Restore Bears Ear, Grand Staircase-Escalante

On Wednesday, the state of Utah and several of its officials, including Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, sued the Biden administration in federal court over the president’s executive action last year to restore two national monuments that were formerly reduced by President Donald Trump. The...
UTAH STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Alaska Tribes, Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Over Rejected Ballots

An Alaska Native tribe, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, the Native American Rights Fund, and an international law firm filed a lawsuit in Alaska’s Superior Court on Tuesday against the Alaska Division of Elections and officials for discounting defective ballots without allowing voters time to fix minor deficiencies.
ALASKA STATE

