Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Just Revealed Her Daughter Sterling's Favorite Animal & The Pics Are Beyond Adorable

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling may only be one year old, but she already has so much personality and zest for life! On their trip to the zoo, not only did Sterling get to see her favorite animal (the adorable, pink flamingo), but we got some of the cutest pics. On August 16, Brittany blessed our Instagram once again with arguably the cutest pics of her daughter Sterling that we’ve seen yet. On their little family trip to the zoo, it looks like Sterling couldn’t get enough of the animals surrounding her, making the cutest faces ever! Brittany captioned the...
Popculture

Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend

Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
Page Six

Heather Rae Young denies making husband Tarek El Moussa her ‘entire personality’

Heather Rae Young is not here for people who think she has made her husband, Tarek El Moussa, her “entire personality.” The pregnant “Selling Sunset” star clapped back at a Twitter hater Wednesday, clarifying that she simply has “true love” for the “Flip or Flop” alum. “Most people never get to experience [this],” she added. “Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.” Young, 34, has defended her relationship multiple times since she began dating El Moussa, 41, in July 2019. The Netflix personality assured her Instagram followers in January 2021 that she was not just “in the honeymoon phase”...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Is Ready to Start Dating Following Split From Polygamist Ex Kody Brown

Ready for love? Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ready to move on and start dating following her split from polygamist patriarch Kody Brown. “I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner,” Christine, 50, told People on Wednesday, August 24. “But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” she added.
People

'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'

Sister Wives' Christine Brown spent 26 years in a plural marriage, but the TLC star says she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on Instagram she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown — a decision that didn't come easy. Growing up with her father Rex, his two wives (including her biological mother Ruthann, a.k.a. Annie) and her 10 siblings, Christine tells PEOPLE: "I had an ideal childhood. I was raised with so much love."
