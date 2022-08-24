Read full article on original website
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Are LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Still Together? Find Out Their Relationship Status
Going strong? Fans of Little People, Big World watched Amy Roloff fall in love with Chris Marek and eventually tie the knot. Keep scrolling to find out Amy and Chris’ relationship status today. Are Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Together Today?. Amy and Chris are still happily married today.
Brittany Mahomes Just Revealed Her Daughter Sterling's Favorite Animal & The Pics Are Beyond Adorable
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling may only be one year old, but she already has so much personality and zest for life! On their trip to the zoo, not only did Sterling get to see her favorite animal (the adorable, pink flamingo), but we got some of the cutest pics. On August 16, Brittany blessed our Instagram once again with arguably the cutest pics of her daughter Sterling that we’ve seen yet. On their little family trip to the zoo, it looks like Sterling couldn’t get enough of the animals surrounding her, making the cutest faces ever! Brittany captioned the...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Emily and Shekeb’s Relationship Starts to Crumble on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy continues with episode 9. Shekeb and Emily are on the rocks and things seem to be getting ugly. Here's what happened last time.
Is Whitney Way Thore Still Dating Her French Boyfriend?
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" fans are wondering if Thore is still dating the boyfriend she met online during Season 9 of the show.
Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend
Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
Heather Rae Young denies making husband Tarek El Moussa her ‘entire personality’
Heather Rae Young is not here for people who think she has made her husband, Tarek El Moussa, her “entire personality.” The pregnant “Selling Sunset” star clapped back at a Twitter hater Wednesday, clarifying that she simply has “true love” for the “Flip or Flop” alum. “Most people never get to experience [this],” she added. “Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.” Young, 34, has defended her relationship multiple times since she began dating El Moussa, 41, in July 2019. The Netflix personality assured her Instagram followers in January 2021 that she was not just “in the honeymoon phase”...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Is Ready to Start Dating Following Split From Polygamist Ex Kody Brown
Ready for love? Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ready to move on and start dating following her split from polygamist patriarch Kody Brown. “I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner,” Christine, 50, told People on Wednesday, August 24. “But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” she added.
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown spent 26 years in a plural marriage, but the TLC star says she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on Instagram she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown — a decision that didn't come easy. Growing up with her father Rex, his two wives (including her biological mother Ruthann, a.k.a. Annie) and her 10 siblings, Christine tells PEOPLE: "I had an ideal childhood. I was raised with so much love."
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Jokes She Has ‘High Standards’ for Who She Dates After Kody Brown Split: ‘I’m Pretty Picky’
Ready to move on? Christine Brown hinted that she's open to finding love again after her split from Kody Brown — but she won't date just anyone. "I would [date] again! Of course, but I'm pretty picky!" Christine, 50, captioned a TikTok video on Wednesday, August 24. In the clip, the Sister Wives star said […]
Harry Styles stops his concert to call heartbroken fan's ex-boyfriend
Harry Styles stopped his concert to call a heartbroken fan’s ex-boyfriend at Madison Square Garden. The 'As It Was' singer was playing the first show of his 15-night residency at the iconic New York City venue when he encountered a fan in the crowd facing a breakup dilemma. According...
Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone made his first public appearance since the news broke that he and his… The post Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Will's mum from The Inbetweeners still sent x-rated messages 14 years on
Will Mackenzie's mum from The Inbetweeners is still getting 'graphic' messages years after the show finished. Ah, The Inbetweeners, the defining series of our secondary school days. A lot has changed since the show wrapped in 2010, but one thing has remained the same: Belinda Stewart-Wilson (Polly Mackenzie) still holds...
TV newsreader hits back at a nasty viewer who said her Māori face tattoo was a 'bad look'
New Zealand news presenter Oriini Kaipara has hit back at a racist viewer who complained about her Maori face tattoo. The Newshub journalist took to her Instagram, revealing how the viewer named ‘David’ called her moko kauae, a traditional Maori tattoo that covers the lips and chin, too ‘aggressive’.
Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco responds to Olivia Frazer's favouritism claims
Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco has responded to fellow co-star Olivia Frazer's claims that she faced favouritism from the producers of the show. In an interview with Australian publication Woman's Day, the reality star revealed that there was absolutely no preferential treatment involved whatsoever. "There's no such thing...
Jonah Hill shares heartbreaking message about Kobe and his brother with viral picture
Jonah Hill's Instagram post following the death of the late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant has resurfaced on social media in recent days as the 21 Jump Street actor closed his Instagram account. Bryant died in 2020 after being involved in a fatal helicopter accident, something which also took the...
TikTok Star Gabbie Hanna’s Sister Cecilia Defends Her After Police Wellness Check: ‘None of Your Business’
Leaning on family. After Gabbie Hanna sparked concern over her wellbeing, her family members have spoken out in defense of the TikTok star. Keep reading to learn about her sisters and parents. Why Are Fans Concerned for Gabbie Hanna?. Gabbie, 31, sparked worry Wednesday, August 24, when she posted 100...
