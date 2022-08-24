Read full article on original website
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney
The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.
Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district
Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning for a full term in the newly redrawn 18th District.
POLITICO
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary in Minnesota
It was closer than she wanted, but progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) narrowly defeated centrist Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in their primary matchup Tuesday night, winning on a margin that indicates a much shakier standing in her Minneapolis district than most expected. Samuels ran largely on backlash to...
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney routs progressive challenger in heated New York primary
ALBANY, N.Y. — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney prevailed Tuesday in the primary for the newly drawn 17th congressional district in New York, despite a spirited challenge from the party’s progressive wing and disapproval from a host of his peers. His victory over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the...
Veteran Liberal Rep. Jerry Nadler Wins Contentious New York Primary Race
The chair of the House Judiciary Committee defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel.
Washington Examiner
With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
CBS News
NY Primary Day: All eyes on 12th District
Longtime Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is fighting to keep her seat, facing off against Congressman Jerry Nadler and attorney Suraj Patel. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has the latest on the race.
GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida
NEW YORK — (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally...
Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race
With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
Washington Examiner
Francis Conole wins Democratic primary for New York's newly redrawn 22nd District
Francis Conole won the Democratic primary for New York’s newly formed 22nd Congressional District, setting the stage for the general election after the primaries were delayed due to redistricting legal battles. The Democratic primary attracted four candidates seeking to clinch the nomination to gain a House seat as the...
RESULTS: Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election in Upstate New York battleground district
Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro is a closely-watched special election for an Upstate New York battleground district on Tuesday, a major win for Democrats heading into November. The races & the stakes. New York held a slew of hotly-contested congressional primaries on Tuesday and two special elections. Tuesday's...
Rep. Jerry Nadler beats Rep. Carolyn Maloney in bitter New York House primary
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated his longtime colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a contentious Democratic primary Tuesday in New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District, NBC News projects. He’s all but guaranteed in November’s general election to win the heavily Democratic district, which merged Manhattan’s Upper...
