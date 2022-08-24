The offenses and defenses worked against each other on adjacent fields for about 90 minutes. While the Bengals' new No. 1 offensive line stood up with some give and take to the Rams' No. 1 defensive line that bedeviled the old one a few months ago, the Bengals defensive line again showed up stout like it did that day in SOFI. Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay had the trains running on time with no smashups.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO