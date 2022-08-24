Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow praise Hayden Hurst
If there’s anyone that knows how to impact an offense, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick from a season ago, Chase was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year and put together one of the most impressive first seasons in league history. Along with Tee...
Cincy Jungle
Aaron Donald unlikely to be suspended for swinging helmet at Bengals; should he be?
Pretty everyone and their grandma saw some sort of skirmish coming between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams this week. Between a pair of joint practices and Saturday’s preseason game, something bad was bound to happen between the two tams that just had a very hard-fought and emotional Super Bowl LVI clash earlier this year.
Cincy Jungle
Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice
It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams second half
Just 30 minutes of preseason football remain for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are set to begin second-half play vs. the Los Angeles Rams, so come join the fun in our open thread!. Who Dey!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/25): Love for Evan McPherson reaches historic levels
The offenses and defenses worked against each other on adjacent fields for about 90 minutes. While the Bengals' new No. 1 offensive line stood up with some give and take to the Rams' No. 1 defensive line that bedeviled the old one a few months ago, the Bengals defensive line again showed up stout like it did that day in SOFI. Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay had the trains running on time with no smashups.
Vikings at Broncos Live Score Updates: 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3
Follow along for updates on the Vikings' preseason finale in Denver.
Cincy Jungle
Breaking down the Bengals’ biggest roster battles ahead of final cuts
Final cuts are nearly here and with the most talented roster of the Zac Taylor era, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a lot of tough decisions to make. John Sheeran, Drew Garrison, and myself (Matt Minich) weigh in on how we think the competition could pan out for the last few spots on the team in the most contested positions.
Cincy Jungle
Sean McVay sees Bengals’ defense improving off strong 2021 campaign
It was Sean McVay’s system that got the Cincinnati Bengals interested in life after Marvin Lewis. Zac Taylor, an offensive assistant for two years under McVay, was tasked with bringing his own version of the Los Angeles Rams’ flair to Cincinnati, but offense is only half of the game.
Jason Jenkins, Dolphins executive and fixture in South Florida community, dies at 47
Jason Jenkins, a fixture in the Miami Dolphins’ organization for more than a decade as part of their communications department, died Saturday, the team announced at halftime of its preseason finale. He was 47.
Cincy Jungle
Dax Hill will see the field a lot, even with Jessie Bates back
Before Jessie Bates returned to practice, the question was: can Dax Hill play free safety? This was a concern, as Hill hadn’t played the position since high school. Well, he has done that exceptionally well in the preseason. “He barely played the position at Michigan, but he’s re-adapting and playing really well,” said our John Sheeran.
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter may fit better with Joe Burrow than Kendric Pryor
While the team has three of the very best receivers in the game, the Bengals are still trying to secure some depth at that position. It’s still not clear if they will keep seven wide receivers, but if they do, it’ll come down to Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor, both of whom have looked good in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Cordell Volson looking like the starter
The Cincinnati Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl last season despite poor play along the offensive line, but this offseason, they decided to do something about it. They gave the right side a complete makeover, adding tackle La’el Collins, guard Alex Cappa, and center Ted Karras in free agency. They also return their best lineman, Jonah Williams, at left tackle. That only leaves one slot in question: left guard.
Cincy Jungle
Sam Hubbard likes how the Bengals’ 2022 defensive line is shaping up
Last year, Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard enjoyed career seasons. The former had career-highs in sacks and tackles, while the latter notched the second-most of his own great career in each statistical category. Both players were major contributors to one of the best seasons in team history.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins vs. Leonard Floyd fight ends Bengals vs. Rams practice
For now, it does not appear Rams star Aaron Donald is in danger of being hit with an NFL suspension, even though he clearly swung helmets at players during today’s melee. It took two practices, but some skirmishes finally ensued between during the Cincinnati Bengals joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, and right tackle La’el Collins was right in the thick of it.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams pregame
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final preseason game today vs. the Los Angeles Rams inside Paycor Stadium, which is one of nine NFL games on the docket. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, 3 pm ET on the NFL Network. Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 6 pm ET on...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams time, TV channel, online stream, radio, rosters and more
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get to have a rematch of Super Bowl. Okay, so a preseason game is a far cry from the intensity that you would see in a Super Bowl. We probably won’t even see many (if any) of the players from that game even appear in this one.
