According to a new look at High on Life, the upcoming game by Justin Roiland, the game will let you kill a child. High on Life will be developed by Squanch Games, the developer created by Roiland, famous for creating the animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. The game is scheduled to release this year, on both Xbox and PC, on December 13, 2022. Squanch Games previously developed the game Trover Saves the Universe, which featured Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty in Rick and Morty, as the main character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO