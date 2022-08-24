Read full article on original website
Related
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run
Despite a sour ending to their Williamsport run, Pearland's little leaguers reunited with their family, knowing they one of the best in the U.S.
Five-run first inning dooms Nolensville in 13-0 loss to Hawaii in Little League World Series
Nolensville's path to the United States Championship in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has gotten a little more difficult. Taking on a powerhouse team from Honolulu out of the West Region, Nolensville struggled to keep up with the Hawaii bats losing 13-0 in four innings Wednesday and moved to the losers bracket final on the U.S. side. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
Sporting News
Texas' Corey Kahn makes incredible catch in Little League World Series to rob Pennsylvania of home run
Texas outfielder Corey Kahn left his mark at the Little League World Series, and he might have literally left one on the left-field wall. In the third inning of a one-run game between Texas and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Braden Hatch drove a ball to deep left field. Kahn backpedaled to the wall and must have missed the warning track, or at least he didn't heed the warning. He caught the ball over the wall, losing his hat in the process as he folded backward.
Comments / 0