ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WTVF

Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Five-run first inning dooms Nolensville in 13-0 loss to Hawaii in Little League World Series

Nolensville's path to the United States Championship in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has gotten a little more difficult. Taking on a powerhouse team from Honolulu out of the West Region, Nolensville struggled to keep up with the Hawaii bats losing 13-0 in four innings Wednesday and moved to the losers bracket final on the U.S. side. ...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
WTHR

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Sporting News

Texas' Corey Kahn makes incredible catch in Little League World Series to rob Pennsylvania of home run

Texas outfielder Corey Kahn left his mark at the Little League World Series, and he might have literally left one on the left-field wall. In the third inning of a one-run game between Texas and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Braden Hatch drove a ball to deep left field. Kahn backpedaled to the wall and must have missed the warning track, or at least he didn't heed the warning. He caught the ball over the wall, losing his hat in the process as he folded backward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy