Texas outfielder Corey Kahn left his mark at the Little League World Series, and he might have literally left one on the left-field wall. In the third inning of a one-run game between Texas and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Braden Hatch drove a ball to deep left field. Kahn backpedaled to the wall and must have missed the warning track, or at least he didn't heed the warning. He caught the ball over the wall, losing his hat in the process as he folded backward.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO