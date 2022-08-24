Read full article on original website
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Bohinski sings anthem at Little League World Series semi-final
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Little League World Series of Baseball hosted Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU television personality Chris Bohinski to sing the National Anthem before the start of Wednesday’s USA semi-final game between the Southeast Region (Tennessee) and the West Region (Hawaii) at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
PA team in rematch at the Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One week after falling to Texas here in South Williamsport, the boys from Hollidaysburg Little League were back on the field here at Lamade Stadium for a nail-biting rematch. From heartbreak to a hot streak, the Pennsylvania team took a loss in its first game...
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover
DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
Middleburg, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Northumberland Christian School soccer team will have a game with Midd-West High School on August 25, 2022, 13:30:00. Northumberland Christian SchoolMidd-West High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Selinsgrove, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Central Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Selinsgrove Area High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. Central Columbia High SchoolSelinsgrove Area High School.
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #3 Danville
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last season, Danville lost four games in the regular season but played its best when it mattered most, capturing a District IV championship. Now the Ironmen appear to be headed for another successful season with all-state wide receiver Carson Persing back for his senior year. Danville has plenty of quality […]
Does Yuengling Really Make Ice Cream?
If you went around and asked folks to name some famous U.S. breweries off the top of their head, you'd most likely get the usual answers of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Yuengling. But if you were to ask those same people to name a company that makes ice cream, you may not expect Yuengling to be on that same list.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Berwick Bulldogs (2)
Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our number #1 key is how our offensive line develops. I feel we will have one of the best offensive lines that we have had here in years. Obviously, our QB with make our offense go. I feel we have the leadership in that position that will drive this group. We have playmakers on offense that will see their fair share of the football. I am very excited about what this group can do this year.”
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
lykensvalley.org
The Abortion Trials of Dr. Robert D. Spencer, 1953-1966
A portrait of Dr. Robert D. Spencer of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Dr. Spencer was the best known of the doctors who performed abortions in the area adjacent to the Lykens Valley. Three times between 1953 and 1966, formal charges were brought against him, but he was never convicted. The...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Cameron Lenhardt Committing Thursday; Penn State Finalist
Cameron Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be committing Thursday, and Penn State is in his top three. Penn State is in the hunt along with fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State and Nebraska. Penn State offered Lenhardt in July of 2020, and...
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
lykensvalley.org
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable
They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
wkok.com
Northumberland County ‘Biggest Little Fair’ Returns This Week
SUNBURY – The ‘Biggest Little Fair’ is back this week. The Northumberland County Fair begins today (Wednesday 9/24) through Saturday at Tall Cedar’s Grove along Seven Points Road outside Sunbury. Board Member Mary Ann Troutman says this year’s fair is highlighted by a new corn hole...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related. In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city. The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire...
