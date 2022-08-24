ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Hamilcar Rashed To Start Against Lions

A new face is taking first team reps for the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker spot. It’s not Genard Avery, who was recently released due to “Not being a fit” per Gerry Dulac who was quoted on Steelers Depot. The new face is Hamilcar Rashed. He is taking the first team reps in practice and will be the starter against the Lions this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy