The Lisfranc joint, one of the lamest joints in the land, was named after Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin. Big Cousteau was a gynecologist of considerable achievement who found himself bandaging up Lil’ Napoleon’s army. A field surgeon in the Napoleonic Wars. A lifeguard in a hurricane. One who grinds. One day, a French soldier got thrown from his horse with a foot still in the stirrup. Depending on which website you read, he either got thrown and dragged or it just got stuck while he was getting off. One is rough. The other is funny. In any event, gangrene reared its head, and Lisfranc had to amputate. In Lisfranc’s words: “amputation of the foot through the tarsometatarsal articulation.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO