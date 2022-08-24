Read full article on original website
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Russell Westbrook takes to IG after nemesis Patrick Beverley gets traded to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday as they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It definitely raised questions about Russell Westbrook and his future though because the two have had serious beef for many years. While Pat Bev already doubled down on his support for Russ...
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor
There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis takes shot at former team Knicks
Bobby Portis is a beloved local favorite in Milwaukee, but the feeling is probably the exact opposite for the New York Knicks fanbase. The Milwaukee Bucks big man Portis went viral this week for some comments that he made in an interview saying that he might like to return to the Knicks. Portis was on the Knicks during the 2019-20 season but only got around 20 minutes per game because he was in a logjam with fellow 4s like Marcus Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, and Maurice Harkless.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time
Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Thunder’s Skinny Love Will Need to Wait a Year
The Lisfranc joint, one of the lamest joints in the land, was named after Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin. Big Cousteau was a gynecologist of considerable achievement who found himself bandaging up Lil’ Napoleon’s army. A field surgeon in the Napoleonic Wars. A lifeguard in a hurricane. One who grinds. One day, a French soldier got thrown from his horse with a foot still in the stirrup. Depending on which website you read, he either got thrown and dragged or it just got stuck while he was getting off. One is rough. The other is funny. In any event, gangrene reared its head, and Lisfranc had to amputate. In Lisfranc’s words: “amputation of the foot through the tarsometatarsal articulation.”
