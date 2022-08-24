ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal

Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor

There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis takes shot at former team Knicks

Bobby Portis is a beloved local favorite in Milwaukee, but the feeling is probably the exact opposite for the New York Knicks fanbase. The Milwaukee Bucks big man Portis went viral this week for some comments that he made in an interview saying that he might like to return to the Knicks. Portis was on the Knicks during the 2019-20 season but only got around 20 minutes per game because he was in a logjam with fellow 4s like Marcus Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, and Maurice Harkless.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
The Thunder’s Skinny Love Will Need to Wait a Year

The Lisfranc joint, one of the lamest joints in the land, was named after Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin. Big Cousteau was a gynecologist of considerable achievement who found himself bandaging up Lil’ Napoleon’s army. A field surgeon in the Napoleonic Wars. A lifeguard in a hurricane. One who grinds. One day, a French soldier got thrown from his horse with a foot still in the stirrup. Depending on which website you read, he either got thrown and dragged or it just got stuck while he was getting off. One is rough. The other is funny. In any event, gangrene reared its head, and Lisfranc had to amputate. In Lisfranc’s words: “amputation of the foot through the tarsometatarsal articulation.”
