Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

Survivor says group had been drinking in crash that killed three Indiana State students 00:25

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.

Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks , 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.

Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.

The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, Indiana; and 19-year-old John Moore, of Wheaton, Illinois. The university said both of them are also ISU football players.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Indiana State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana – where for reasons unknown, the car left the road and hit a tree, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The car was on fire when sheriff's deputies arrived.

The crash report from the Vigo County, Indiana Sheriff's office said the crash happened during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway flooded.

The report also said one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the students were returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that "everyone had been drinking" at the party.