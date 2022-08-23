Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM
Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
Cowen Digital Expands Institutional Division with Crypto-Native Appointments
Cowen Digital LLC, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., has announced “a series of new appointments drawn from leading digital asset businesses to expand the firm’s Institutional sales team.”. Among the executives reportedly “joining the team is Director of Institutional Sales, Jackie Rose, formerly Head of Institutional...
Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink
Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future
In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
Europe is facing a shallow recession due to a worsening energy crisis - but it could get worse if natural gas rationing occurs, UBS says
UBS analysts noted European inflation will hit a peak of 9.4% in September before declining to about 8.1% by the end of the year.
Boson Protocol v2, Web3’s Digital Commerce Layer, to Launch on Polygon
The developers of Boson Protocol are pleased to announce the introduction of Boson Protocol v2, which is described as “the breakthrough technology enabling digital to physical redemption without intermediaries is launching on Polygon.”. Polygon is an Ethereum scaling platform that “enables developers to build scalable user-friendly decentralized apps (dapps)...
