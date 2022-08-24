PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wheatley, Indians not satisfied with sweep of Sarasota

SARASOTA — Most prep volleyball head coaches would be happy to start the season 1-0, but 29th-year Venice coach Brian Wheatley wasn’t satisfied on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians hardly trailed at any point in a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) over the Lady Sailors at Sarasota High School, but the win still wasn’t clean enough for the five-time state champion coach.

“I’m glad this game is over,” Wheatley said immediately following the sweep. “We definitely didn’t play like we did last week. I think there were a lot of distractions. It was our first time on the road, and we need to learn to be a little bit better prepared mentally.

“We were missing a lot of stuff tonight. Basic stuff that we preach every single day.”

After watching a dramatic back-and-forth junior varsity match that Sarasota won, 2-1, the Indians and Sailors varsity teams opened play about an hour-and-a-half behind schedule.

The Indians (1-0) lagged at the start, falling in a 4-1 hole before a steady stream of strong serving shifted momentum back in their favor.

Senior setter Ashley Reynolds, sophomore outside hitter Kyla Freddolino, sophomore outside hitter Summer Kohler, junior outside hitter Jayda Lanham and sophomore libero Brighton Ferguson all recorded aces as Venice held serve and gained control of the set.

Though it looked as if Venice would run away with the first set, Sarasota rallied with kills from Jillian Davidson and Carley Ramsden, along with an ace by Ramsden, to pull within 19-17 at one point. However, back-to-back aces from Ferguson, a block by senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett and a kill by Bartlett essentially erased the Sailors’ rally.

Out of the first set with a 1-0 lead, Venice settled down in the following sets.

The Indians stretched their second-set lead to 9-2 as they took advantage of mistakes by the Sailors. Though Sarasota rallied to close within 16-11 at one point, kills by sophomore outside hitter Charley Goberville and Lanham, as well as a block from Bartlett helped Venice close out the set.

Frustrated with his team in the third set, Wheatley sat his two seniors — Reynolds and Bartlett — for much of the set as he experimented with a younger lineup, even calling a timeout in the closing minutes to refocus his group.

Kohler (nine kills) and Goberville (seven kills) led Venice’s offense while Freddolino added a match-high five aces.

Even though the Indians didn’t live up to Wheatley’s lofty standards on Tuesday, Venice will enter its match at Riverview this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a chance to finish its first week undefeated.

“I don’t measure success on wins and losses,” Wheatley said. “I measure it on attitude and effort, and I thought that was below average tonight.

“We’re still really good volleyball players, and I still really like this team. We just didn’t perform the things we can control.”