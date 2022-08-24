ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wheatley, Indians not satisfied with sweep of Sarasota

By By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEh7M_0hSnyL4Y00

SARASOTA — Most prep volleyball head coaches would be happy to start the season 1-0, but 29th-year Venice coach Brian Wheatley wasn’t satisfied on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians hardly trailed at any point in a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) over the Lady Sailors at Sarasota High School, but the win still wasn’t clean enough for the five-time state champion coach.

“I’m glad this game is over,” Wheatley said immediately following the sweep. “We definitely didn’t play like we did last week. I think there were a lot of distractions. It was our first time on the road, and we need to learn to be a little bit better prepared mentally.

“We were missing a lot of stuff tonight. Basic stuff that we preach every single day.”

After watching a dramatic back-and-forth junior varsity match that Sarasota won, 2-1, the Indians and Sailors varsity teams opened play about an hour-and-a-half behind schedule.

The Indians (1-0) lagged at the start, falling in a 4-1 hole before a steady stream of strong serving shifted momentum back in their favor.

Senior setter Ashley Reynolds, sophomore outside hitter Kyla Freddolino, sophomore outside hitter Summer Kohler, junior outside hitter Jayda Lanham and sophomore libero Brighton Ferguson all recorded aces as Venice held serve and gained control of the set.

Though it looked as if Venice would run away with the first set, Sarasota rallied with kills from Jillian Davidson and Carley Ramsden, along with an ace by Ramsden, to pull within 19-17 at one point. However, back-to-back aces from Ferguson, a block by senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett and a kill by Bartlett essentially erased the Sailors’ rally.

Out of the first set with a 1-0 lead, Venice settled down in the following sets.

The Indians stretched their second-set lead to 9-2 as they took advantage of mistakes by the Sailors. Though Sarasota rallied to close within 16-11 at one point, kills by sophomore outside hitter Charley Goberville and Lanham, as well as a block from Bartlett helped Venice close out the set.

Frustrated with his team in the third set, Wheatley sat his two seniors — Reynolds and Bartlett — for much of the set as he experimented with a younger lineup, even calling a timeout in the closing minutes to refocus his group.

Kohler (nine kills) and Goberville (seven kills) led Venice’s offense while Freddolino added a match-high five aces.

Even though the Indians didn’t live up to Wheatley’s lofty standards on Tuesday, Venice will enter its match at Riverview this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a chance to finish its first week undefeated.

“I don’t measure success on wins and losses,” Wheatley said. “I measure it on attitude and effort, and I thought that was below average tonight.

“We’re still really good volleyball players, and I still really like this team. We just didn’t perform the things we can control.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Lakeland football routs over Clearwater, 42-6

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – Lakeland looked like, well, Lakeland on Friday. The Dreadnaughts routed Clearwater, 42-6 in the season opener for both teams at Jack White Stadium and racked up 42-unanswered points after the Tornadoes took an early 6-0 lead. “I think the defense could be our strength this ...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Venice, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Venice, FL
Sports
Scorebook Live

Photos: Miami Central upsets powerful IMG Academy

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – On the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season in Florida, the Miami Central Rockets have lifted off, taking out the No. 3 team, IMG Academy, in the SBLive Sports Power 25 with a 20-14 win. RELEATED: No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on ...
Mysuncoast.com

More afternoon storms, but the August tropics stay quiet!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our extra stormy weather pattern continues for the last few days of August. From Wednesday to Friday we received over three inches of rain in some areas, Bradenton 3.38″ and SRQ 3.40″, but the 3-day total in Nokomis only 0.74″. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the weekend, especially Sunday, and the start of the workweek. Then daily storms are likely to cut back by the end of the week.
NOKOMIS, FL
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week one

Cardinal Mooney High and Booker High played a tight game while other area schools were involved in blowouts. - Lakewood Ranch High had its Thursday night home game against Lemon Bay High canceled because of lightning. - The Out-of-Door Academy will hit the road to take on Berean Academy on...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Sat#Lady Indians#The Lady Sailors#Sarasota High School
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Longboat Observer

Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota

Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

There's More Drama Happening at Mira Mar Plaza

Commercial tenants of the Mira Mar plaza are on a rollercoaster. Roughly 40 tenants at the Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota are once again faced with uncertainty following an email they recently received from Red Property Management, which oversees the historic commercial property for its owners, Miramar Plaza Associates LTD.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy