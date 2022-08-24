Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly
“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney’s Re-Election Campaign
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign. The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.
The ‘Yellowstone’ brand — what it is and who gets to wear it
Paramount’s Yellowstone hinges on storytelling that revolves around bonds. The bond the Dutton family has to the land, the bonds within the Dutton family themselves, the relationships they form with those closest to them, and even the way they’re connected to those who mean them harm. There are...
Is the ‘Yellowstone’ train station based on a real place?
When fans think of Yellowstone, several things probably come to mind: the hilarious ranch hands, the romance between Rip and Beth, the beautiful scenery, the power struggle between the Duttons and their enemies, and train tickets. Okay, so that last item might not be something you’d think of if you...
10 ‘Yellowstone’ characters, ranked by likability
It’s time to don your best pair of work boots and slip into your tightest Wranglers and flannel because we’re taking you to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and it’s all dirt, grit, and romance. Paramount’s Yellowstone is a love letter of sorts — sprinkled with notes of loyalty, power dynamics, and an eternal fight for dominion.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan On Native Americans: “I Don’t Think There’s A More Misrepresented Group In American Cinema”
There’s one thing for certain about Taylor Sheridan’s writing, whether it’s in TV shows or movies, he wants to always shed light on Native Americans, and portray them correctly, when so much of American cinemaphotography has portrayed them in a negative light. From movies like Wind River,...
Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed
The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
Yellowstone Tourists Flirt With Death By Taking Pictures Dangerously Close To A Hot Spring
It’s no secret that people visit Yellowstone National Park year in and year out to witness the breathtaking views that you typically won’t find anywhere else in the country, while also experiencing wildlife like they’ve never seen before. Of course, you have your bozos that think everything...
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring may be linked to July death
A human foot that was found in a shoe in a Yellowstone hot spring may be connected to a July 31 death, the National Park Service said Friday. A park employee found the foot floating in the Abyss Pool, a hot spring in the West Thumb Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park, on Tuesday.
‘1923,’ prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ cast, release, plot, and more
Paramount’s Yellowstone tells the multifaceted story of the Dutton family residing at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. With many fights, rolling ranchhands, and intriguing, sultry romance, the series has become a pop culture phenomenon, and a fan favorite at that. The Dutton family consists of patriarch John Dutton,...
