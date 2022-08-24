Read full article on original website
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Stark stans unite after brief ‘House of the Dragon’ appearance
House of the Dragon will chronicle the slow collapse of House Targaryen, with the first episode guiding us through a tragedy in the Royal family, a succession crisis, and dropping some strong hints at betrayals and backstabbing to come. As this story is set 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones we won’t see any familiar faces, but it seems that the great houses of Westeros will all play a role.
What’s up with those stone balls used by the Small Council in ‘House of the Dragon’?
“Keep your eye on the ball” is one of the most common bits of advice given to sportspeople. However, the phrase also sums up what most House of the Dragon viewers did during the Small Council scenes found in the first episode. When viewers see the Small Council meeting...
Neil Gaiman roasts fan over ‘The Sandman’ casting complaints
Many creators stay far away from social media. That’s understandable: Twitter is a cesspit of racists, trolls, and simply the extremely stupid. But The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been active on the internet since the 1990s and is more than willing to wade into a comment section to dish out some burns.
If there’s one thing ‘House of the Dragon’ fans love more than political intrigue, it’s sass
While House of the Dragon fans like watching a good power struggle, they absolutely love the cheeky banter between Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. Though Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) lost her birthright due to her sex, she gained a wonderfully cynical worldview shared by her shrewd and sardonic husband Corlys, Master of Driftmark (Steve Toussaint). Redditor Yashtiwariart posted a photo of the gilt-maned couple with the caption “Rhaenys and Corlys of House Sassy” in the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
Twitter users are hostile to news of Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ releasing soon on the service
Netflix is apparently missing the irony of airing a show about the very company they largely put out of business. Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy series has raised the ire of social media. When the company tweeted photos for the upcoming Blockbuster, Twitter had much to say to the streaming giant that directly caused the video chain’s downfall.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
How long do dragons live in ‘Game of Thrones?’
We know there’s a House of the Dragon, but what about a Nursing Home of the Dragon? How old do dragons in Westeros get, anyway? While you may not have pondered these questions, now that they’re in your mind they’ll be hard to evict. Thankfully, we have the answers that’ll free you of this unusual mental burden. Here’s the lifespan of Game of Thrones dragons.
Will Arwen Undómiel be in the ‘Rings of Power?’
One of the best-known Elves from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Arwen Undómiel is a vital element of Peter Jackson’s thrilling trio of films. Her role from books to films was altered somewhat, providing Arwen with far more screen time and a more central role in the trilogy’s conflict. Flawlessly portrayed by Liv Tyler in each of the first three Lord of the Rings films, the character quickly wormed her way into fans’ hearts and purchased real estate. More than two decades after the first film hit theaters, fans still love Arwen. They’d love to see her get a nod in Amazon Prime’s upcoming Rings of Power, but does the show’s setting allow for a cameo from this fan-favorite Elf?
‘Stranger Things’ stans demand Will’s bowl cut survives season 5
From Steve Harrington’s effervescent hair to Eleven’s iconic shaved head, the cast of fantasy mega-hit Stranger Things have sported some memorable looks over the past four seasons. But there is arguably no hairstyle more recognizable than the infamous bowl cut belonging to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), which was the undeniable talk of the town during the show’s feature-length fourth season.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
Why did the Dursleys hate Harry Potter? The horcrux theory, explained
The Harry Potter franchise is undoubtedly one of the most popular movie franchises in history. The original franchise includes eight movies, with different spinoffs and even their own section at Universal Studios. Everyone who has ever watched the Harry Potter films know that Harry had quite a difficult and hard...
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
Film connoisseurs name the movies that’ll leave you deeply disturbed
Under the greater umbrella of horror movies, there are specific subgenres that awaken different emotions in their audiences. Some are full of jump scares and leave viewers on pins and needles. Others are thrillers and make amateur detectives want to solve the mystery before it unfolds in front of them. There are slasher films that make horror lovers close their eyes when things get too gory and, overall, terrifying movies that leave viewers hiding behind blankets. It’s the project’s appeal, and while some don’t understand wanting to sit down to be scared, most love it.
‘1923,’ prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ cast, release, plot, and more
Paramount’s Yellowstone tells the multifaceted story of the Dutton family residing at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. With many fights, rolling ranchhands, and intriguing, sultry romance, the series has become a pop culture phenomenon, and a fan favorite at that. The Dutton family consists of patriarch John Dutton,...
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
