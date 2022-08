To minimize the risk of injury, the Denver Broncos have played little to none of their starters in the preseason. This has given the coaching staff the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate those in backup roles. Despite the Broncos suffering a bad preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills last week, they turned their focus to the […] The post 2 Broncos backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO