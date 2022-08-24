ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief

BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Commissioners propose decreased tax rate in 3-2 vote

Brazos County Commissioners approved proposing a decreased tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation in a 3-2 vote during their regular meeting Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building in Bryan. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley all voted in favor of the proposed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Law enforcement agencies, first responders invite public to National Night Out kickoff event Saturday

Local first responders, law enforcement agencies and community organizations will gather Saturday to help kick off National Night Out events. Officially, National Night Out will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, with block parties hosted by community members throughout the area. Saturday’s free kickoff event will serve as a way for families to begin the process of meeting their neighbors, first responders and community leaders, according to Texas A&M University Police Department Sgt. Josh Deleon.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS residents hear economic update during luncheon

Hundreds of Bryan-College Station city leaders and representatives attended the 2022 Economic Outlook Briefing Luncheon to hear an update on the local and state economy Wednesday morning at the Hilton in College Station. Matt Prochaska, president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, gave a detailed economic update of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 24

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PERFORM ROAD REPAIRS IN BURTON

Washington County has approved an agreement to upgrade roads in Burton. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) entered into the agreement with the City of Burton. The county will supply labor and equipment up to $15,000 for projects along Texas, Burton, San Marcos, Railroad, North Brazos, North Colorado, Navasota and South Main Streets. The city will reimburse the county for all materials, labor and equipment costs over $15,000.
BURTON, TX
wtaw.com

Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business

A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS EXTEND DISASTER DECLARATION FOR DROUGHT, WILDFIRES

Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to extend the county’s state of disaster declaration for drought and risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was first signed on Thursday by County Judge John Durrenberger, but would have expired in seven days unless the court took action to continue or renew it. The declaration will now remain in effect until commissioners modify or rescind it.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY

A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

