Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Ranch, or near Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 211, and between mile markers 213 and 228. AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 1202 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Ash Canyon rain gauge has recorded 1.18 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Canyon, Southern Hereford, Coronado National Memorial. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
