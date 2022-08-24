Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Permian Basin MPO discuss new loop around Midland-Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Loop 338 surrounds Odessa and Loop 250 surrounds Midland, soon there may be a new outer loop around Midland and Odessa. Tuesday, at Odessa College, the third townhall meeting was held for The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization to hear what West Texans have to say about how the loop can benefit the area.
cbs7.com
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
UPDATE: City of Odessa lifts boil water notice
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa has lifted the boil water notice for the Upper Plane area and Parks Bell Ranch area north of Yukon and Faudree road. The City of Odessa has issued a boil water notice for several areas including north Odessa and the Parks Bell Ranch area north of Yukon. […]
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
cbs7.com
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
18-wheeler Fire on I-20 Causes Major Delays for Drivers in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND – An early morning tractor trailer fire in Midland caused headaches for drivers as the entire interstate in the area was shut down for hours. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 25 at around 4 a.m., firefighters with the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to I-20 near mile marker 136, just past the Loves truck stop, eastbound for the report of a semi truck that had caught fire. Crews were able to put out the fire but as of 9 a.m. the interstate was still closed. Traffic was being diverted to the frontage road but TxDOT traffic cameras show that the line is miles long. As…
MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
Boil water notice & boiling tempers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Neighbors in North Odessa’s upper plain neighborhood say the multiple boil water notices they’ve experienced in 2022 are getting old. “We don’t ever drink tap water over here. We drink bottled water,” said Michael Falayi. “It does get frustrating. Thankfully, we have relatives that live outside of the North Park area […]
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
Legacy Freshman on ‘hold’ Wednesday amid several campus incidents
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said Legacy Freshman High School went into a campus wide “hold” for about 20 minutes Wednesday, the District said in a release. The series of events started with a fight in the girl’s restroom; resource officers immediately responded to that fight. Following that fight, the school went into a “hold” […]
Shooting suspects from Mississippi back in Midland on $1M bond
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an […]
Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Midlander Lori Blong endorsed by Mayor Peyton in her bid for the office
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong released an early endorsement list that includes the current and former mayors and more than 150 Midland families. Blong, who has served on the Midland City Council since 2019, made the decision to run after current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek re-election. If […]
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
