ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCkhv_0hSnqN7g00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million.

A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, investigators surveilled the truck’s activity and pounced when the semi backed up to a van parked at a closed Columbus Township business and agents observed suspected narcotics being transferred to the van.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Monday news release that 348 pounds of marijuana, 24 pounds of ecstasy, $36,000 and pistol ammunition were seized during the sting, MLive.com reported.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Those arrested included the 23-year-old driver from Canada the 27-year-old driver of the van and the driver of a second van that arrived during the confrontation, the news site reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
WGAU

Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia

Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
COPPERHILL, TN
WGAU

3K-year-old Egyptian artifact seized by customs agents in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents in Memphis have seized an ancient Egyptian artifact shipped from Europe that experts contend could be 3,000 years old. The package, which was shipped from a dealer to a private buyer in the United States, was manifested as a more than 100-year-old antique stone sculpture.
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place “as we work to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WGAU

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Canada#The Times Herald#Mlive Com#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLUC

MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Pet Vet: Mystery illness in Michigan killing dogs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - News reports out of Michigan this week have highlighted a potentially serious outbreak of a disease in dogs, and mystified veterinary professionals and pet-owners, too. There is new information from the state regulatory agencies shedding new light on this alarming situation. Our Pet Vet Dr....
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy