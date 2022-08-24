Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ask Midland Odessa – My Bestie Returns My Text… At THE END OF THE DAY!
Buzz Question - Look, I love her, she's my bestie but she's getting on the nerve! Every time I text her something she will respond...later at the end of the day! Literally at NIGHT! I've told her and she says that's just her thing and I'm not the only one. I get it your busy during the day, but I'M YOUR BESTIE! I need you to FILL THAT ROLE on all levels! Right?
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?
I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
Unforgettable Odessa Permian ‘Friday Night Lights’ Coach Dead at 73
Legendary Permian head football Coach Gary Gaines has gone to that football field in the sky at the age of 73. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Gaines was the head football coach for Permian High School in the infamous 1988 season that was featured in the book and movie "Friday Night Lights." But his team in the next season went on to win the 1989 5A state championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna
An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
Are Free School Meals For Kids Coming To An End This Year?
Well, I guess like they say all good things must come to an end. Remember 2020 when COVID hit, kids were homeschooling and times were tough for us all? Many parents only saving grace that year when the kids finally returned to school was learning that Congress had passed a law for free school meals for all students. This momma breathed a sigh of relief and raised a tiny little victory flag after what turned out to be a rough year.
It’s National Cheap Flight Day
If you are like me you are always looking for a way to save money especially when it comes to flying. I am notorious for checking the cost of a flight over and over to see if it will get cheaper, which typically never happens. Maybe today you can find the flight you have been looking for because today is National Cheap Flight Day.
Beware! TSA Took My Phone At The Airport
We all know what it is like to take a lovely trip through TSA at the airport. To me, Midland International has the worst TSA ever, especially for being a small airport. TSA is not that difficult in huge airports like Dallas, Houston, or Miami. It's almost as if they go out of their way to find a reason to hold you up. Because of this, I became a TSA Pre-check passenger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0