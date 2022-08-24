Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO