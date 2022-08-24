Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines: Negros Oriental reports a near doubling of typhoid fever
The Negros Oriental Provincial Health Office (PHO) is reporting a significant increase in typhoid fever this year. Since the beginning of the year through August 20, the province has seen 279 cases with three deaths. This is up from the same period in 2021 when 142 cases and zero deaths...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines: Central Visayas reports 1175% increase in measles
The Central Visayas region in the Philippines, which includes the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, have reported a 1175 percent increase in measles cases in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. From the beginning of the year through August 6, the Central Visayas (Region VII)...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Rift Valley fever in Uganda
Uganda health authorities reported two confirmed cases of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) on 27 July and 2 August, respectively, in Rubanda and Isingiro districts both located in the south western regions of the country, according to the World Health Organization. The index case from Rubanda is a female patient aged...
