NBC Sports

2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times

The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bryce Harper homers twice in first game of rehab assignment

He hasn't faced in-game pitching in nearly two months but it took Bryce Harper all of one plate appearance to go deep in his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Facing left-hander Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020, Harper got an up-and-in cutter and demolished it to right-center field. It was clearly gone off the bat and the right fielder barely moved.
